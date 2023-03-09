Coronation Street fans sickened by fresh twist in Daisy's stalking storyline

Justin has stepped up his campaign of terror.

The harrowing Coronation Street storyline about Daisy's stalker ordeal continued last night (Wednesday, March 8, 2023), with a shocking new twist.

In the dramatic Coronation Street episode, Daisy became fearful that Justin may know the date of her wedding and called the venue to reschedule out of concern.

As it transpired, Justin had instead been badmouthing Daisy to the boutique owner lending the wedding dress, who told the gutted bride-to-be they were no longer prepared to lend her a dress in case it damaged their reputation.

Back home, Daisy received a surprising (and sinister) visit from Justin who rang the doorbell at first, but then made his way to the living room after getting in the back room, much to Daisy's dismay.

Coronation Street fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the storyline — and they're all saying the same thing.

One disgruntled fan wrote, 'He walked right in, it was unlocked. He shouldn't be able to walk, Daisy's Mum should've seen to that!'

While another replied, 'How can someone who's being stalked by a crazy person who knows where they live, not keep the back door locked?!'

While another picked holes in the Corrie storyline, saying that Daisy should explore other options when it comes to reporting Justin.

They wrote, 'Has nobody thought to write into this nonsense that Justin can be reported to mental health arm of social services?'

But other fans have looked to an unlikely source for revenge against Justin, with another Corrie fan writing, 'If I was Daisy I'd befriend Hope then let her know about the stalker and let Hope sort it,' alongside a laughing face emoji.

While another said, cheekily, 'Hope! She could bump Justin and Stephen off.'

How will Daisy react to Justin's shock visit? Tune in next time to find out.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).