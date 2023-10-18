Coronation Street fans spot HILARIOUS blunder as Ryan makes a big confession

Coronation Street accidentally made fans laugh when they spotted a huge blunder during Ryan's big scene on Tuesday night's episode (October 17).

In the episode, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) came clean about his steroid addiction, which he has been struggling with since the traumatic acid attack.

We saw Ryan inject himself with steroids and set off for a walk with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) where he accidentally got sprayed with fizzy pop as Max and Gav larked about.

As a fuming Ryan pinned Gav to the ground he had to be held back from lashing out and Daisy was stunned as Ryan broke down in tears. But Daisy's shock only continued when Ryan confessed he’s been abusing steroids.

Back home Ryan gathered his courage and went live on his account. Removing the filter he hides behind, he bravely revealed his face and opened up to his followers in a live stream video, confirming he’s closing his O-Vidz account and intends to start being himself again.

However, Ryan's emotional moment was tainted when fans noticed a huge blunder involving his set-up, spotting that both his camera and microphone were turned off so none of his followers would've heard his broadcast.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to point out the blunder making jokes about the fact that his broadcast was pointless, with one writing: "Ryan mate, they can't hear you."

Ryan mate, they can't hear you.

No camera or mike on while he does his big reveal.

I don't think Ryan's mic or camera was on 🙉🙊

At least turn your mic on Ryan & the video feed also appears to be turned off….?

Despite the error, there was plenty of drama in the episode as Daisy arrived at Ryan’s flat and praised his bravery before kissing him gently on his scarred cheek, then on the lips, and they began kissing passionately.

Feeling awful for cheating on Daniel, Daisy regretted getting carried away and the pair panicked when Daniel banged on the door. It seems this complicated love triangle isn't over yet.

Things are only set to get worse for Ryan as he decides to move out of Lauren's flat and back to Carla and Peter's, but Lauren is angry with his decision because she doesn't know how to pay the bills without Ryan's help.

Soon a scheming Lauren blackmails Ryan on the off chance he has slept with Daisy, saying she'll tell Daniel about the affair if Ryan doesn't pay £1,000. What will he do?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV