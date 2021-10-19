'Coronation Street' fans terrified for Roy Cropper as TRAGEDY hits the cobbles

Coronation Street fans were left concerned for legendary Roy Cropper's welfare last night as a storm raged through Weatherfield.

This week's Coronation Street will see some epic episodes aired as part of a huge stunt week for the soap, with bosses promising that not everyone will make it out of the drama alive.

The Monday night double bill saw 'Horrornation Street' kick off in style, with Abi plotting deadly revenge against Corey for killing her son, Seb, while the sinkhole in the Platts' garden threatened to cave in at any moment.

Roy found himself caught up in a storm while trying to track down Corey. (Image credit: ITV)

Away from the cobbles, there was also drama for Dev as his car was hit by a prison van carrying escaped convict Harvey, who looking for revenge on the Battersby sisters.

But despite some of Weatherfield's most beloved characters finding themselves in danger, fans were more concerned about lovely Roy being out in the storm.

Fans were worried about Roy being out and about when there is a sinkhole about to collapse at any moment. (Image credit: ITV)

As Nina tried to stop Abi from shooting Corey, knowing that she would regret it in the long run, Roy worked out what was happening and offered to help Nina find Corey before Abi got to him.

But as the storm started to pick up, fans were worried that he could get caught up in the deadly drama and urged him to get home where he would be safe...

Someone get Roy inside with a hot drink he must be protected #corrieOctober 18, 2021 See more

I need Roy to go home and get warm snd not be involved in any of this mess. Protect him at all costs #CorrieOctober 18, 2021 See more

If Roy gets hurt I’m kicking off #justsaying #CorrieOctober 18, 2021 See more

Roy is too precious for this world #corrieOctober 18, 2021 See more

Thankfully Roy is unharmed so far, but as the storm continues to rage, and the sinkhole disaster gets worse, could he find himself caught up in more than just a heavy downpour later in the week?

Tomorrow night's episodes will see what happens next for Corey and Abi after they plunged down into the sewers as the sinkhole gave way, while Aadi's fate is also revealed after he was caught up in a huge fireball explosion before Dev could rescue him from the car wreckage. Meanwhile, things don't look good for Leanne as she is confronted by a very angry Harvey...

Coronation Street's 'Stunt Week' continues on Wednesday night at 7.30 on ITV and promises to be yet another double bill of episodes not to be missed.