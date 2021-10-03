'Coronation Street' bosses tease FOUR deadly twists coming in October's epic stunt week

'Coronation Street' bosses are getting ready to air the biggest episodes of the year.

Coronation Street bosses have revealed more about the soap's epic stunt week, promising there will be 'death and destruction' heading for Weatherfield.

For weeks fans have been speculating about what tragedy is set to unfold in the biggest soap episodes of the year and, with Coronation Street boss Iain Macleod promising that at least one Weatherfield favourite would meet a grisly end in the episodes, it seems no one is safe.

Until now the details of what drama will be unfolding in stunt week have been kept tightly under wraps, but now secrets have been revealed and we know that a storm is set to gather over Weatherfield, bringing with it tragedy and horror.

In an official statement, Coronation Street insiders have announced: "As real and metaphoric storm clouds gather over the famous cobbles, the residents make plans for Halloween parties and holidays, oblivious to the tragedies waiting around the corner.

"Viewers will be sent on a rollercoaster of emotions and high drama with a catastrophic rainstorm, a collapsed sinkhole, fireball car crash, an escaped convict, and revenge plans that go anything but to plan!"

Producer Iain MacLeod said: “We set out to make a week of breathless, brilliant drama - and boy, have our outstanding cast, crew, design team and writers delivered! The week is jam-packed with twists and turns, and astonishing visual spectacle.

"It also has heart, heroism, and humour in the most unexpected places. I have to say it again: our team has excelled themselves. Making any TV in a pandemic is hard, especially if you’ve been doing it non-stop for over 12 months - so I have to tip my hat to everyone for their tireless efforts in continuing to raise the bar, against all the odds.”

The sinkhole in David's back garden will cause tragedy this Halloween. (Image credit: ITV)

Four deadly twists set to shock 'Coronation Street' fans

1. Sinkhole horror

Stunt week starts on a high note with Debbie Webster putting the finishing touches to the House of Horrors attraction behind the street... but as residents are choosing their Halloween costumes, everyone is oblivious to the ominous shifting of earth around the Platt’s sinkhole.

Over at the Rovers, Jenny Connor is enjoying a new relationship with toyboy, Leo, but is stunned to learn that her ex-husband Johnny has plans to leave Weatherfield.

Keen to speak to Johnny she is distracted by her worries about Leo’s safety but, as she searches for him in the pouring rain, the ground literally opens up beneath her! A desperate Johnny is determined to save Jenny and edges ever near the giant sinkhole... but they both be okay?

Jenny will take centre stage in the huge stunt week on 'Coronation Street'. (Image credit: ITV)

2. Dev's fireball car crash

Dev, Aadi and Asha Alahan prepare to leave for their family holiday, but as the thunder crashes overhead they find themselves lost on a country road. Heading for the same country lane is a prison van rushing injured drug dealer Harvey Gaskill to hospital, however, things soon take a tragic turn when there is a deadly crash which leaves Dev forced to make the heartbreaking decision of which of his kids he drags from the wreck of his burning car.

3. Abi sets out to kill Corey

Back on the cobbles Abi wants revenge and, having got her hands on a gun, is determined to make Corey Brent pay for murdering her son Seb. Despite her own feelings towards Corey, Nina Lucas is desperate to stop Abi from doing something she will regret, but with the storm raging will she get there in time?

Abi sets out to kill Corey, but will she succeed? (Image credit: ITV)

4. Escaped convict Harvey out for revenge

After a shocking turn of events that unfold on the same country road Dev and his kids have crashed on, injured prisoner Harvey manages to escape his prison guards. Soon it becomes clear he has nothing but vengeance in mind, leaving an unsuspecting Leanne to come face to face with her worst nightmare as her enemy, Harvey, makes a dramatic return to the street.



As the terrifying storm intensifies overhead, the residents of Weatherfield find themselves in the middle of a real-life horror story with Abi, Corey, Jenny, and Johnny trapped in rising water underground in the Victorian sewers.

We know someone is set to meet an untimely end, but who won't make it out of stunt week alive?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.