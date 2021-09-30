'Coronation Street' fans spot proof THIS Weatherfield legend will be KILLED OFF in autumn stunt week

'Coronation Street' fans think they have worked out who will meet an untimely end in the soap's stunt week.

Coronation Street fans are convinced they have worked out which legendary character will meet a grisly end in the soap's much-talked-about stunt week this autumn.

Bosses recently revealed that the soap's big week this autumn, which has become a bit of a tradition as being some of the most spectacular episodes of the year, would be even bigger than the 2010 tram crash.

Coronation Street boss Iain Macleod also revealed that not only would the huge stunt involve the sinkhole that has been lurking in the Platts' garden since last year, but that a much-loved character was due to meet an untimely end in the disaster.

Fans are convinced that all of Audrey's talk of death means she is going to be killed off. (Image credit: ITV)

Last night's episodes of Coronation Street saw Audrey Roberts celebrating her 81st birthday, and fans think they have spotted proof in the scenes that she is the doomed character who will be killed off.

As Audrey's birthday arrived, her family organised a party for her, but it turned out to be the most underwhelming celebration going when no one but Gail, David, and Sarah turned up, and they all bought her gifts that made her feel old.

As Audrey unwrapped some fluffy slippers, a blanket, and a foot spa, Audrey made many comments about death, and fans are convinced this is the writers' way of laying the foundations for Audrey's demise.

Fans took to social media to share their worries that all of Audrey's comments about her not being long for this world could be a premonition of things to come...

Audrey is mentioning death a lot… is she dying in #Corrie’s Big Soap Week??!?!September 29, 2021 See more

Hmm, Audrey said something about being dead in the ground... is this foretelling her perishing in the sinkhole next week then #corrieSeptember 29, 2021 See more

Was that a bit of foreshadowing there?Does Audrey die in the sinkhole in big soap week? #CorrieSeptember 29, 2021 See more

is audrey about to die ? #CorrieSeptember 29, 2021 See more

With fans already writing Audrey off as this autumn's most doomed Weatherfield resident, and the fact the sinkhole that will take centre stage in the soap's stunt week is also conveniently located in the back garden of her family's home, there have been stranger theories in the world of soap.

Could her feud with Rita soon be the least of poor Audrey's worries?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.