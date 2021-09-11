Explosive 'Coronation Street' stunt to see at least one fan favourite DEAD this autumn

There are exciting times heading to the cobbles later this year.

Coronation Street bosses have promised a huge stunt is on the cards that will see at least one character killed off in dramatic scenes.

The episodes, which are set to air later this year, promise to be so huge that they'll be bigger and better than the famous cobbles tram crash that claimed the lives of three characters back in 2010.

The epic stunt, which was part of the soap's 50th-anniversary celebrations saw both Ashley Peacock and Molly Dobbs meet a grisly end.

But instead of a tram, this year's huge stunt will focus on the return of the huge sinkhole in the Platts' garden that first appeared last year.

David Platt was stunned to find a huge sinkhole in his back garden last year. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street boss Iain Macleod compared the new storyline to Chekhov's gun – which is a dramatic principle that states that every element in the story must be relevant and no false promises should be made...

He told mirror.co.uk: “We don't have Chekhov's gun in our stories but we do have Chekhov's sinkhole. We've tried to look at the last 12 months and the limited way in which all soaps have been forced to tell their stories, and try to subvert that and go 'we're back'.

“It's going to be really huge - there's loads of emotion, there's loads of big spectacle – it's going to be cinematic.

"It's a statement of intent that we wanted, as a show, to put out there - to make something we couldn't possibly have made in the past 18 months because the pandemic wouldn't allow it. But we're back now, our team is the best in the business and we can do it and we're going to do it and it's going to be incredibly impressive."

“When you do a story of a certain scale and at a certain level of spectacle the viewers expect there to be significant aftermath to it and significant outcomes.

"So yes, I can confirm that Chekhov's sinkhole will result in a death.”

This year's stunt is set to rival the 2010 cobbles tram crash which claimed three lives. (Image credit: PA)

Coronation Street celebrated a huge night at the National Television Awards on Thursday, sweeping the board by taking home three awards. Speaking of the soap's win, Iain said: “Our team is the hardest working, most talented, most dedicated in the business.

"Making soaps is hard anyway but doing it while there is a deadly virus out there is even harder and what we are doing now, the episodes around the sinkhole, are testament to how incredibly indefatigable our production team, our writers, and our actors are."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.