'Coronation Street' favourite Emma Brooker set for tragic end as Alexandra Mardell quits the soap?

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, who plays fan-favourite Emma Brooker, is leaving the soap after four years of playing the Rovers Return barmaid.

Alexandra said in a statement: "Playing Emma, on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life. Four years have gone so fast. Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult. But I feel it’s the right time for me.

"I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt stories. And of course for the friendships. When I see pink, I will always think of Emma".

Emma has been through her fair share of heartache since arriving on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

Her character, Emma, has been at the forefront of many intense storylines, including finding out that Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) was her biological father, and more recently, being involved in the death of pensioner, Ted, after Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) ran him over while driving under a tipsy Emma’s guidance.

She was also meant to marry Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford), who left last year after Emma discovered that she couldn’t help him with his compulsive lying issue.

But could Emma be bowing out of the soap as she ends up in prison for Ted's death? Or could there be a more sinister exit on the cards?

Emma and Faye are in big trouble after knocking over pensioner Ted with their car. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street's Executive producer, Iain MacLeod teased a tragic exit for Emma: "Big-hearted Emma has found herself in a massive pickle - one which will ultimately cause her to wave goodbye to the cobbles... at least for now.

"Alexandra has been pure Corrie gold since the first moment she lit up the screen in 2018. And I am sure viewers will miss Emma’s sunny, silly sweetness as much as I will," he continued.

"She has left a memorable impression on the Street and I wish Alexandra all the best in the next chapter of her career."

