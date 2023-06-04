Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan predicts THIS sad fate for Daisy

Coronation Street fans saw things take a dramatic turn on Friday night, as Daisy shared a kiss with Ryan in the wake of their stressful court case drama.

The episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday 2nd June, 2023 after a drama-filled week-long stint of the show) saw the pair accused of plotting the acid attack himself to frame Justin.

Ryan, who suffered the acid attack at the hands of Justin while trying to protect Daisy, was taunted by Justin's defence lawyer, who wanted to paint him as an angry man.

Visibly distressed, Ryan leaves the court, followed by Daisy who tries to comfort him before the pair share an intimate moment.

But will there be a happy ending for Daisy and Ryan? Not according to actress Charlotte Jordan.

Here's what she had to say about the kiss on the Soap Awards 2023 red carpet last night.

‘I think Daisy’s going to be very confused about her feelings and be confused about a lot of things, and probably make more mistakes’, Charlotte told Metro.co.uk.

‘She’s probably going to lie some more, and it’s probably going to blow up in her face at some point – it’s going to be great.’

However, co-star Ryan Prescott, who plays Ryan in the show, seemingly has higher hopes for the couple.

He told Metro.co.uk, 'When you’ve been through something so traumatic with someone it bonds you together.

‘‘That chemistry can’t be explained, it’s just there underneath the surface.'

What's next for the new couple, and will it all come crashing down? Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.