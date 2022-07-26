Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger reveals surprising connection to soap legend Elsie Tanner

Coronation Street newcomer and London West End star Jodie Prenger is due to make her explosive debut on the cobbles next week as George Shuttleworth’s (Tony Maudsley) sassy sister Glenda.

Jodie shot to fame after winning the BBC TV series I’d Do Anything and has gone on to have a successful musical theatre career.

Now, she’s due to fulfil her life-long dream of starring in Coronation Street as she arrives to save the day for her brother, George.

But, it seems that Jodie already has a surprising connection to the early days of the long-running soap, where there was an old-school glamour to the cast — particularly Elsie Tanner, who was played by Pat Phoenix.

Elsie became one of the most famous soap icons in history and was praised as one of the greatest ever characters to appear in Coronation Street.

The glamorous Elsie Tanner made history in soapland. (Image credit: Granada Television)

Talking to What To Watch, Jodie revealed the astonishing connection to the soap legend by telling us that her Nan’s brother used to deliver groceries to her.

She said: “My mum’s side of the family were from Moss Side and they had a launderette and a cafe-come-shop, my nan’s brother used to deliver her groceries, it was that glamour, where they walked in. For my nan to think she was amazing, she definitely was. My nan was the best judge of character going, she used to love her.”

Jodie admitted that Elsie was one of the strong female characters she’s loved over the years, saying: “My nan looked like Elsie Tanner, I do love Elsie Tanner, she was a powerhouse wasn’t she? And Julie Goodyear and Betty [Driver]. I did a mini curtsy when I saw Bill Roache. You walk in and you can chat till the cows come home, it’s a lovely place to be.”

Glenda will arrive on the cobbles next week. (Image credit: ITV)

The musical star also confessed to What To Watch and other press that she cried after receiving the call that she got her dream job in Corrie.

"I swear to God, I must have petrified about 30 odd people at IKEA. We were at the checkout, my agent Michelle called, I was with my mum, I was like, ‘I’ve got to take this call.’ So I came out and Michelle said ‘We’ve got the offer from Corrie.’ Well I screamed and I cried.

"These people — one woman nearly dropped a cactus, god love her. And then my mum amp out, she started crying, she went back in to get some meatless meatballs for me but that’s another story. I wanted to tell the world but I knew I couldn’t tell anyone, I think that was the hardest thing. But yes, I scared a lot of people in IKEA that day."

