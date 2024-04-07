Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon hints at HUGE Bethany storyline

Looks like things could be getting very interesting on the Coronation Street cobbles for Bethany Platt.

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon recently hinted that the character is about to be embroiled in some fresh drama in Weatherfield.

During an interview with Inside Soap magazine about her new reality series Drama Queens, Lucy explained how Bethany will be put into the spotlight again over Lauren's disappearance, as well as another plot twist that's yet to come.

She told the publication, "Bethany's involved in the storyline surrounding Lauren's disappearance, but there's another huge plot coming up for her that we haven't started filming. I'm really excited."

Lucy also discussed her upcoming series Drama Queen, which showcases stars from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Corrie during there time away from the soaps.

She told Inside Soap, "I found it quite strange at first, because I'd never done anything like this before. I'm used to going into work and saying lines that are given to me!

"So being myself in front of the camera was quite different to what I'm used to. But I'm excited for people to see the person who plays Bethany rather than just the character."

The actor then added, "I found it an interesting concept," she said. "People probably see us on TV and think we have glamorous lives. But actually it's quite chaotic, and I think people watching will find it relatable."

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 8th April to see what's next for Bethany and the rest of the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.