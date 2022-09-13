Coronation Street star Mikey North reveals Kelly’s exit episodes are the best he’s EVER done

Coronation Street's Mikey North revealed that his upcoming episodes are the best in his 15 years on the soap.

Coronation Street star Mikey North, who plays soap bad boy Gary Windass, has shared that Kelly Neelan’s (Millie Gibson) explosive exit storyline is the best block of episodes he’s filmed in his entire time on the soap.

It has been officially confirmed that Millie will be leaving Coronation Street as Kelly after three years on the cobbles.

Her impending exit sees Kelly and Gary enter a huge ‘Corriewood’ showdown in dramatic episodes coming up this month with producer Iain MacLeod teasing some spectacular Hollywood technology used to create an epic stunt.

As part of the storyline, the drama ensues when Kelly finally discovers that her father figure Gary was the one who murdered her dad, Rick (Greg Wood), and let her dying mum, Laura (Kel Allen), take the blame in order to cover for him.

Kelly is hellbent on getting revenge and hires a hitman to kill Gary, but it’s not long before Kelly’s own life hangs in the balance and the pair are in grave danger.

Gary's secret is exposed by Kelly. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to What To Watch and other media, Mikey North revealed that it was inevitable that his secret would be exposed and that the upcoming episodes are the best he’s been in during his 15 years on Coronation Street.

“I think it was always going to happen, it was just a case of when. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out. This block of episodes has been the best block I’ve ever been involved with in 15 years here.

“The collaboration of all the departments coming together to make this work. We’re using new technology, and just the nature of it all we needed everyone to pull together and they really have. The director, David Beauchamp, has made it such a collaborative effort from everyone.

Mikey said that the episodes have been the best in his 15 years on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

“Everyone’s been involved and I can’t speak highly enough of him and how this block’s gone so I just hope that the end product is the same.”

He also teased the extreme lengths Gary would go to to save Kelly, despite it having potential deadly consequences.

Mikey said: “When they’re up on the roof, he will happily go off the roof for that girl. He genuinely would jump off if it meant saving her. That is his main aim. Whether he dies or not is of no consequence to him, he’s just looking to save Kelly. That’s how things play out.”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.