Coronation Street star on baby BOMBSHELL for David and Shona

Coronation Street favourite Jack P Shepherd has shared his hopes for a baby storyline for his character David Platt and his wife Shona (Julia Goulding).

Talking to Inside Soap, Jack revealed that he would like for David and Shona to welcome their own bundle of joy into the Platt household and shared why he would want the couple to have a baby boy.

He said: "A baby for Shona and David would be nice because they don't have one of their own. A boy, I think. Then it would be Max, Lily, and the baby — just like Nick, Sarah and David."

David and Shona are currently parents to Max Turner (Paddy Bever) and Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie), who are the children of David's late wife Kylie (Paula Lane).

Max is the biological son of Kylie's ex-partner Callum Logan (Sean Ward), meanwhile David is the father of Lily.

David Platt and his wife Shona are parents to Max Turner and Lily Platt. (Image credit: ITV)

In heartbreaking scenes, Kylie was tragically killed in 2016 after being stabbed by thug Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison) and passed away in David's arms.

Since then, Max and Lily have been raised by David and his wife Shona, however their path to happiness wasn't easy given that Shona is the mother of Kylie's killer.

But while Jack may have babies on the brain for David, his soap alter ego is potentially set to discover his uncle Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) killing spree.

Serial killer Stephen has terrorised the cobbles for months, with the businessman murdering three people so far and getting away with his crimes — but that could be about to change.

Serial killer Stephen Reid's reign of terror could be coming to an end. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to Digital Spy about the storyline, Jack revealed: "Things are getting on top of him and people are starting to find out. And I think I'm heavily involved in it, although I haven't read it yet! People have said I am. People have said I'm in it, so that's always nice.

"I'm interested to know how it ends. It'll be sad if Uncle Stephen does have to leave permanently, because it's always a shame when you lose a Platt — someone close to your family.

"Hopefully he just gets arrested or something, but I don't know, because he has done a lot of bad stuff and he's killed people!"

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV1 — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.