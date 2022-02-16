'Coronation Street' star Simon Gregson hints at Steve McDonald exit storyline

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has teased when his character Steve McDonald could exit the soap, following his stint on I'm a Celebrity.

Since episodes are filmed ahead of time, it's likely that Steve will disappear at some point in the near future to account for Simon's time in the castle, where he made it to the final three of I'm a Celebrity, with Emmerdale star Danny Miller taking the crown.

We already know that Steve's daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) has been keeping her romance with Jacob (Jack James Ryan) a secret and that on Monday night (Feb. 14) Steve discovered the truth about their romance.

Because of Jacob's past, Steve doesn't want Amy to have anything to do with him which will cause conflict between the duo, and it has been hinted that this could pave the way for Simon Gregson's temporary exit from the soap.

Simon Gregson joined fellow soap legend Adam Woodyatt in the 'I'm A Celeb' castle. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Simon revealed: "He has heard rumours that Amy has a secret boyfriend, but someone has planted a seed in his and Tracy’s head that it is an older guy. So Steve and Tracy think her boyfriend must be about 50 or 60 years old – and they’re going mad."

When asked if he had any advice for Steve during this complicated situation, Simon replied: "My advice would be to go on holiday for a very long time and have a break.

"I think what he has to do is just watch it from the wings and be there for Amy if needs be. That’s the only thing he can do."

Amy's relationship with Jacob could definitely cause some tension within the family, so is Steve about to take a step back so he can cool off? We'll have to wait and see!

