Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis responds to WILD fan theory
The Coronation Street actor plays newcomer Courtney in the ITV show
Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis has spoken out about whether she thinks that Courtney could be the next landlady at the Rovers Return.
New to the Coronation Street cobbles, Courtney has already caused quite the stir by embarking on an affair with Adadi, a younger (and much more innocent!) man.
Fans have a theory that outspoken Courtney could be a great fit for working behind the bar at the Rovers Return - she'd certainly have a cheeky comment or two for punters, that's for sure.
In an interview with Inside Soap, Stephanie discusses how she thinks Courtney could actually be a great fit for the role, considering she already has all the required skills.
“She’d be an amazing landlady. I think she’d love it because she could be involved with all of the gossip.
"Although, she wouldn’t take any rubbish – there’d be no drama going on inside her pub,” Stephanie told the magazine.
We can quite imagine the scenes!
She then went on to explain how she felt when she first took on the role in the ITV soap, explaining, “It was surreal. It was mad because I’d watched Corrie for so many years, then suddenly I was there on the cobbles – and it’s exactly like what you see on the TV.
“I wrote a poem when I was 14 about walking on the cobbles of Corrie, so I had a little moment when I was standing on them – [I] just looked at my feet and [started] smiling.”
What's next for Courtney and her wicked ways? And will we see her become a more permanent fixture on the cobbles (or indeed, in the Rovers?)
Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday 4th August 2023 to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.