Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis responds to WILD fan theory

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis has spoken out about whether she thinks that Courtney could be the next landlady at the Rovers Return.

New to the Coronation Street cobbles, Courtney has already caused quite the stir by embarking on an affair with Adadi, a younger (and much more innocent!) man.

Fans have a theory that outspoken Courtney could be a great fit for working behind the bar at the Rovers Return - she'd certainly have a cheeky comment or two for punters, that's for sure.

In an interview with Inside Soap, Stephanie discusses how she thinks Courtney could actually be a great fit for the role, considering she already has all the required skills.

“She’d be an amazing landlady. I think she’d love it because she could be involved with all of the gossip.

"Although, she wouldn’t take any rubbish – there’d be no drama going on inside her pub,” Stephanie told the magazine.

We can quite imagine the scenes!

She then went on to explain how she felt when she first took on the role in the ITV soap, explaining, “It was surreal. It was mad because I’d watched Corrie for so many years, then suddenly I was there on the cobbles – and it’s exactly like what you see on the TV.

“I wrote a poem when I was 14 about walking on the cobbles of Corrie, so I had a little moment when I was standing on them – [I] just looked at my feet and [started] smiling.”

What's next for Courtney and her wicked ways? And will we see her become a more permanent fixture on the cobbles (or indeed, in the Rovers?)

Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday 4th August 2023 to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.