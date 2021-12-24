'Coronation Street' surprise from beyond the grave leaves viewers in tears

Coronation Street fans were left weeping at the latest episode, which saw Abi receive the greatest Christmas gift.



The grieving mum was stunned to be reunited with the twins she had previously given up for adoption, who had emigrated to Australia last year.

To make things even more emotional, the reunion with Charlie and Lexi had been organised by her late son, Seb, in the weeks before he died.

Seb and mum Abi had a rocky relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

A letter set a chain of events in motion for Kevin. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers had already seen Kevin be given a letter written to Seb, which was found at his flat along with a few of the lad’s other belongings. Kevin was shocked when he read the contents, sharing the letter with pal Tyrone.

Later, when Kev was at the Bistro with Abi, he took a phone call – telling Abi it was a disgruntled customer. But it was clear he was lying.

Kev took a mysterious phone call. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers were still in the dark about what the letter contained as tonight’s (Christmas Eve’s) episode began. Kevin hadn’t told Abi about the note, and she was obliviously planning a perfect Christmas for herself, Kevin and Jack.

Later, when Fiz asked after Abi, Kev revealed he had a surprise in store to try and cheer up her Christmas.



However, when he returned home, Abi was having a meltdown over defrosting the turkey, leading her to declare that “everything I touch turns to rubbish.”

Abi was speechless to see her twins. (Image credit: ITV)

A knock at the door soon changed everything. Kevin answered and brought Charlie and Lexi into the living room.

Abi couldn’t believe her eyes. Hugging her children, she began sobbing, emotionally telling Kevin, "thank you."

(Image credit: ITV)

And she wasn’t the only one affected, with viewers at home deeply moved by the emotional scenes…

"Not me getting choked up," said @_taraaxo, while others echoed the sentiment...

Not me getting all choked up seeing Abi reunited with her twins 💓 #CorrieDecember 24, 2021 See more

I'm not crying my eyes out. That was so unexpected for Abi #CorrieDecember 24, 2021 See more

That made me cry thanks Corrie #corrieDecember 24, 2021 See more

@sallycarman1 OMG Abi, what a totally incredible Christmas gift seriously. Actually getting to see her precious twins again & it's all down to Seb #Corrie ❤December 24, 2021 See more

It turned out that Seb had discovered the kids were going to be in England for Christmas, and had written to their new parents to ask if they could visit.



The letter Kev read was their reply, spurring him on to get back in touch and make the arrangements.

(Image credit: ITV)

Abi planned to see the twins again on Christmas day, much to her delight. But could her joy be short-lived?

The grieving mum is still finding Kelly’s presence in the Street hard to deal with, which will come to the fore in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, the news that Abi is to discover she may be pregnant with secret fling Imran’s baby means it may still be an unhappy New Year after all…

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, with an extra episodes over the festive season – see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.