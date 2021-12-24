'Coronation Street' surprise from beyond the grave leaves viewers in tears
By Steven Murphy published
Coronation Street Abi’s emotional Christmas surprise sees fans in tears.
Coronation Street fans were left weeping at the latest episode, which saw Abi receive the greatest Christmas gift.
The grieving mum was stunned to be reunited with the twins she had previously given up for adoption, who had emigrated to Australia last year.
To make things even more emotional, the reunion with Charlie and Lexi had been organised by her late son, Seb, in the weeks before he died.
Viewers had already seen Kevin be given a letter written to Seb, which was found at his flat along with a few of the lad’s other belongings. Kevin was shocked when he read the contents, sharing the letter with pal Tyrone.
Later, when Kev was at the Bistro with Abi, he took a phone call – telling Abi it was a disgruntled customer. But it was clear he was lying.
Viewers were still in the dark about what the letter contained as tonight’s (Christmas Eve’s) episode began. Kevin hadn’t told Abi about the note, and she was obliviously planning a perfect Christmas for herself, Kevin and Jack.
Later, when Fiz asked after Abi, Kev revealed he had a surprise in store to try and cheer up her Christmas.
However, when he returned home, Abi was having a meltdown over defrosting the turkey, leading her to declare that “everything I touch turns to rubbish.”
A knock at the door soon changed everything. Kevin answered and brought Charlie and Lexi into the living room.
Abi couldn’t believe her eyes. Hugging her children, she began sobbing, emotionally telling Kevin, "thank you."
And she wasn’t the only one affected, with viewers at home deeply moved by the emotional scenes…
"Not me getting choked up," said @_taraaxo, while others echoed the sentiment...
Not me getting all choked up seeing Abi reunited with her twins 💓 #CorrieDecember 24, 2021
I'm not crying my eyes out. That was so unexpected for Abi #CorrieDecember 24, 2021
That made me cry thanks Corrie #corrieDecember 24, 2021
@sallycarman1 OMG Abi, what a totally incredible Christmas gift seriously. Actually getting to see her precious twins again & it's all down to Seb #Corrie ❤December 24, 2021
It turned out that Seb had discovered the kids were going to be in England for Christmas, and had written to their new parents to ask if they could visit.
The letter Kev read was their reply, spurring him on to get back in touch and make the arrangements.
Abi planned to see the twins again on Christmas day, much to her delight. But could her joy be short-lived?
The grieving mum is still finding Kelly’s presence in the Street hard to deal with, which will come to the fore in upcoming episodes.
Meanwhile, the news that Abi is to discover she may be pregnant with secret fling Imran’s baby means it may still be an unhappy New Year after all…
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, with an extra episodes over the festive season – see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
