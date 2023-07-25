Coronation Street viewers PREDICT who will help Paul die in a SHOCK turn of events
And one Coronation Street fan has made a VERY bizarre prediction indeed...
Last night's episode of Coronation Street took a dark turn for Paul - but viewers are predicting there's about to be a shocking twist to the storyline.
In last night's episode of Coronation Street, Billy Mayhew was faced with a shocking request from partner Paul.
Paul asked Billy to assist him with his death, which the latter refused to do, heartbroken at the concept.
But there's someone else on the Street who could be the one to help Paul end his life - and Coronation Street viewers believe they've worked out who it might be.
'I think Todd will get caught up in this. Maybe he will help or they both will,' wrote one fan on social media.
#Corrie I think Todd will get caught up in this. Maybe he will help or they both will.July 24, 2023
While another wrote, 'Todd’s going to help him isn’t he?'
Todd’s going to help him isn’t he? #corrieJuly 24, 2023
While another said, '#Corrie Todd! We know you're an undertaker but don't try to drum up business to win your stiffy award by asking Paul if he wants to go on when he can't manage!'
#Corrie Todd! We know you're an undertaker but don't try to drum up business to win your stiffy award by asking Paul if he wants to go on when he can't manage!July 24, 2023
And a another wrote, 'Todd will help Paul on his way. He'll jump at the chance.'
Todd will help Paul on his wayHe'll jump at the chance#CorrieJuly 24, 2023
While another Corrie fan took things to another level, writing, 'Am i the only one who thinks Billy, Paul and Todd should just Throuple up already?? Feel like all 3 love each other. Todd will be the one who helps Paul at the end i bet..'
Watch this space - that would certainly be a shock to us!
Am i the only one who thinks Billy, Paul and Todd should just Throuple up already?? Feel like all 3 love each other. Todd will be the one who helps Paul at the end i bet.. #CorrieJuly 24, 2023
What's next for Paul and will he and Todd join forces at the end? Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday 26th July 2023 to find out what's in store next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.