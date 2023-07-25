Coronation Street viewers PREDICT who will help Paul die in a SHOCK turn of events

Last night's episode of Coronation Street took a dark turn for Paul - but viewers are predicting there's about to be a shocking twist to the storyline.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street, Billy Mayhew was faced with a shocking request from partner Paul.

Paul asked Billy to assist him with his death, which the latter refused to do, heartbroken at the concept.

But there's someone else on the Street who could be the one to help Paul end his life - and Coronation Street viewers believe they've worked out who it might be.

'I think Todd will get caught up in this. Maybe he will help or they both will,' wrote one fan on social media.

While another wrote, 'Todd’s going to help him isn’t he?'

While another said, '#Corrie Todd! We know you're an undertaker but don't try to drum up business to win your stiffy award by asking Paul if he wants to go on when he can't manage!'

And a another wrote, 'Todd will help Paul on his way. He'll jump at the chance.'

While another Corrie fan took things to another level, writing, 'Am i the only one who thinks Billy, Paul and Todd should just Throuple up already?? Feel like all 3 love each other. Todd will be the one who helps Paul at the end i bet..'

Watch this space - that would certainly be a shock to us!

What's next for Paul and will he and Todd join forces at the end? Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday 26th July 2023 to find out what's in store next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.