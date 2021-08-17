'Coronation Street' villain Harvey Gaskell in 'shock' return
By Grace Morris
Should Leanne be concerned for her and Simon’s safety in Coronation Street?
Things may turn very ugly once again for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) in Coronation Street as evil drug lord Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) is rumoured to be returning to get his revenge on Leanne after she got him locked up.
He threw Leanne and her adopted son Simon Barlow’s (Alex Bain) lives into chaos as he forced them to deal drugs for him and constantly terrorised them. Leanne bravely teamed up with the police, despite the immense danger her and Simon were in, to put Harvey in prison and protect Simon from his gang.
However, despite thinking they'd got rid of him for good, it now appears that Harvey is heading their way once again.
The last time we saw him he was being sentenced to prison, but we never saw the moment in court where he was actually sentenced by the judge. So the questions are: how long did he get? What are his parole conditions? Is he out sooner than we thought? There’s no doubt there’s a possibility he may have gone through illegal ways to free himself from prison and wreak havoc on the Cobbles.
The Sun has reported Will Mellor was seen going into the soap’s studios last week, fuelling speculation Harvey is poised for a dramatic comeback.
The cast and crew of Coronation Street are currently filming for Super Soap Week coming this Autumn, so it’s possible that Will’s reported appearance at the studios could be part of one of the explosive storylines.
Talking about landing his Corrie part, Will previously told us: "I started 2021 with a positive outlook – whatever comes my way, I’ll grab it with both hands. Then Corrie rang, and the character was put to me and I loved it. I’ve never played anything like this before."
Coronation Street continues on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
