'Coronation Street' villain Harvey Gaskell in 'shock' return

Things may turn very ugly once again for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) in Coronation Street as evil drug lord Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) is rumoured to be returning to get his revenge on Leanne after she got him locked up.

He threw Leanne and her adopted son Simon Barlow’s (Alex Bain) lives into chaos as he forced them to deal drugs for him and constantly terrorised them. Leanne bravely teamed up with the police, despite the immense danger her and Simon were in, to put Harvey in prison and protect Simon from his gang.

However, despite thinking they'd got rid of him for good, it now appears that Harvey is heading their way once again.

The last time we saw him he was being sentenced to prison, but we never saw the moment in court where he was actually sentenced by the judge. So the questions are: how long did he get? What are his parole conditions? Is he out sooner than we thought? There’s no doubt there’s a possibility he may have gone through illegal ways to free himself from prison and wreak havoc on the Cobbles.

The Sun has reported Will Mellor was seen going into the soap’s studios last week, fuelling speculation Harvey is poised for a dramatic comeback.

The cast and crew of Coronation Street are currently filming for Super Soap Week coming this Autumn, so it’s possible that Will’s reported appearance at the studios could be part of one of the explosive storylines.

Talking about landing his Corrie part, Will previously told us: "I started 2021 with a positive outlook – whatever comes my way, I’ll grab it with both hands. Then Corrie rang, and the character was put to me and I loved it. I’ve never played anything like this before."

Coronation Street continues on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.