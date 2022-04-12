Daniel Radcliffe teases his directorial debut with his self-written movie script
Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he's keen to take on his first director role for a script he's written himself.
Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out about his future in the film industry and is eager to make his debut as a director with the help of a new screenplay he’s written.
In an interview with Empire (opens in new tab), the Harry Potter star revealed that he’s keen to step behind the camera and teased that he’s already written his first script.
“I’ve got an idea for something that I have written,” he said, “I’m hopefully going to direct. It will be in a couple of years’ time because the next 18 months at least are pretty much accounted for already.”
The genre and synopsis of the script are currently unknown, however, Daniel Radcliffe did hint that it’s set in the film industry world, something that he’s been a part of for over 20 years and knows all too well.
Daniel joked: “People always say, ‘Write what you know’. I’ve had a very unrelatable life, so I don’t want to write that. But I have found a way of writing something that is kind of connected to the film industry, about that.”
Instead of stepping in front of the camera, Daniel wants to take a step behind it and focus on a new role as director for when the film gets made.
He added: “I would like to just direct, for two reasons – partly because I’ve never done it before, and I wouldn’t want to be thinking about both those things at the same time.
“But more practically, because when you direct a film, you have to watch that film a thousand times afterwards in the edit, and no part of me wants to watch my face that much. I’ll skip that,” he added.
Daniel’s latest role sees him play billionaire villain Abigail Fairfax in the upcoming adventure movie The Lost City, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.
The Lost City is due to be released in cinemas globally on April 15.
