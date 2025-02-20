Mr Burton: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Mr Burton is a movie exploring the origin story of Hollywood actor Richard Burton, who was almost as well known for his hell-raising and tumultuous marriages to Elizabeth Taylor as he was for his acting.

Industry star Harry Lawtey plays Richard Burton as a young man and how it was changed forever by a supportive teacher. Released in 2025, the year that would have been Richard Burton’s 100th birthday, the story follows the relationship between the young Burton, who was then called Richard Jenkins, and his Shakespeare-loving teacher and unlikely mentor Philip Burton, played by Toby Jones, who eventually adopts him. Lesley Manville also stars as Ma Smith, the kindly landlady who helped raise Burton in Port Talbot, Wales. The movie will also delve into the root of Burton’s alcoholism and the difficult relationship he had with his biological father.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie Mr Burton…

Mr Burton will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, April 4 2025. We don't have a US release date yet. When we hear if it’s been picked up by a streaming service such as Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus we will let you know.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a Mr Burton trailer and you can watch it below. It shows how teacher Mr Burton became an unexpected mentor to the young Richard Burton and helped foster his dreams of becoming an actor.

Mr Burton plot

Mr Burton follows Richard Jenkins, a young, rugby-loving teen who dreams of becoming an actor. It shows how he is set on the path to fame thanks to the support of his teacher, Mr Burton, who took him under his wing. The wayward schoolboy clearly has raw natural talent but is caught between the pressures of his struggling family, World War Two and his own ambitions. Jenkins thrives under the guidance of Mr Burton, who becomes his stepfather, but as his dream gets within touching distance, the burden of his past means he risks losing everything.

Mr Burton cast — Harry Lawtey as Richard Burton

In Mr Burton, Harry Lawtey plays the actor Richard Burton in his youth. Harry was Harvey Dent in thge movie Joker: Folie a Deux and Robert Spearing in the banking series Industry. Harry has also been in The Letter for the King, The Pale Blue Eye, Magpie Murders, You & Me and Marcella.

Toby Jones as Philip Burton

Toby Jones plays Richard’s inspiring teacher Philip Burton in the movie, aka he is Mr Burton. He starred in 2024’s hit ITV1 series Mr Bates vs. The Post Office and was also in the Harry Potter films. Toby has also starred in Finding Neverland, Frost/Nixon, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, My Week With Marilyn, The Hunger Games, Detectorists and The Long Shadow.

Who else is starring in Mr Burton?

Mr Burton also features Sherwood star Lesley Manville as landlady Ma Smith. Aimee-Ffion Edwards is a character called Cis and Aneurin Barnard is Elfed. Hannah New, Osian Morgan, Mali O’Donnell, Richard Elfyn and Carys Bowkett also star.

All about Richard Burton

Welsh megastar Richard Burton was a Shakespearean actor in the 1950s and starred in films such as Cleopatra, The Robe, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, My Cousin Rachel, Becket, Where Eagles Dare and Equus. He was nominated seven times for an Oscar but never won. By the late 1960s, Richard was one of the highest-paid actors in the world. He was also a heavy drinker and became known for his turbulent relationship with Elizabeth Taylor, who he married and divorced twice.