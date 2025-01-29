BBC confirms fate of Lesley Manville's murder mystery drama
The adventure isn't over for book editor turned super sleuth Susan
Following Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders, the BBC has revealed it is lining up the third and final installment in Anthony Horowitz's murder mystery series, Marble Hall Murders.
While we've still not heard if we will be getting more Rebus or Return to Paradise from the BBC, at least we know the adventure isn't over for Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville), a book editor who's forever getting caught up in murder cases. Tim McMullan (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) also returns as Atticus Pünd, the literary detective who steps out of the books to help Susan unravel the real-life mysteries.
Anthony Horowitz says: "I'm so happy to bring the team back — stars, director, producers, and crew — for a third installment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series. I have a feeling this could be the best yet."
Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "Returning to England, Susan is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer. 'Pünd’s Last Case' is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu — but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the text, and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger."
The most recent series, Moonflower Murders, went out last year and averaged 4.9m viewers across the series, making it one of the BBC's most watched acquired scripted series in 2024, explaining why it's being brought back. We'd rate it as one of the best BBC dramas of recent times.
Marble Hall Murders will be filmed in March in Dublin, Corfu, and London. Interestingly, the TV series has been commissioned before the actual book has been released. "Marble Hall Murders" has an April 10 release date, as to the TV series we imagine that will be towards the end of the year. In the US, Marble Hall Murders will be available on PSB.org, PBS app, and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video channel.
If you've not seen the first two series, we can highly recommend them. In each series, Susan is solving a murder in the real world using clues contained in the Atticus Pünd detective stories. In Magpie Murders she's investigating the murder of the book's author, Alan Conway, while in the second series, Moonflower Murders, she looks into a death at a hotel.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders are on BBCiPlayer now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.