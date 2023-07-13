Danny Dyer reveals surprising reason why people shouldn't watch his new series

Danny Dyer has told fans why they might want to reconsider watching his latest Channel 5 drama Heat, as it is apparently not for the faint of heart!

In the four-part drama, we follow Danny's ex-pat character who moved to Australia alongside his best friend Brad Fisher (played by Scottish actor Darren McMullen), where they both met their wives and had families.

But there's trouble in paradise, and it soon emerges that there are some big secrets threatening to be exposed which could threaten their relationships and change their lives forever.

It's gripping stuff, but the former EastEnders actor warned fans that it's not an easy watch and might not be everyone's cup of tea. You have been warned.

He might be used to drama thanks to his iconic Mick Carter role, but Danny admitted he was pretty shaken by how intense Heat actually is. In fact, he was shocked it was even allowed on the TV!

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning to speak about the drama, Danny revealed: "It’s a nutty bit of work, this. I got sent the script and I read it and thought, ‘This is just…’, I’m going to be straight, I’m here to promote it, but if you don’t like dark things, don’t go near it."

He added: "Every time you get to the end of the [episode], you can’t believe the cliffhanger. They just get nuttier and nuttier, until the final [episode]. It’s just so dark. I was watching it going, ‘Can they put this on the TV?’"

The full cast of Channel 5's Heat. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

Those who like darker TV shows will no doubt be thrilled by Danny's latest project, which sees its final episode airing on Friday, June 14. And if Danny's comments are anything to go by, we should expect some heavy stuff!

The series is currently available on demand via My5 and if you need more information on how to stream the Danny Dyer drama online, we've got you covered.

Heat marks Danny Dyer's first TV drama since his big EastEnders exit, having previously turned his hand to presenting where he joined Ellie Taylor on Netflix's Ch£at and oversaw the brave celebrities taking part in Channel 4's Scared of the Dark.