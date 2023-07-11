How to watch Heat: stream the Danny Dyer drama online

Looking to watch Heat? Here's where you need to go to find the Danny Dyer drama.

For those not in the know, Heat is a four-part drama starring the ex-EastEnders actor as Steve Cameron, a British ex-pat who made the move down under alongside his best friend, Brad Fisher (Darren McMullen).

The pair made a move nearly two decades ago and ended up meeting their wives and starting families once they'd settled in Australia.

Every year Steve and Brad have got their families together for an annual family getaway, and we join them both on their latest excursion on a trip to Brad's newly-built home in Victoria.

This holiday is set to be a little bit different for the pair, though, as some big secrets are revealed. As if tensions weren't running high enough, there's also the threat of a devastating bushfire that starts to tear through the nearby landscape.

If you're looking for a tense drama to get your teeth into, here's how to watch Heat and where you can stream it online.

How to watch Heat in the UK

Heat is set to air nightly from Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14 at 9 pm on Channel 5.

You'll also be able to stream the series online over on My5.

How to watch Heat elsewhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Heat, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your program of choice like Heat or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch Heat in the US

At the time of writing, we don't yet know if Heat will be made available to stream online outside of the UK, or where it will land once it heads overseas.

As and when we get more info, we'll be sure to include it here, so keep checking back!