Danny Walters: 'EastEnders has taught me to up my game!'

EastEnders star Danny Walters gives us the lowdown on his time in the soap so far plus Keanu's latest dangerous exploits in Walford...

We recently caught up with EastEnders star Danny Walters, who plays Keanu Taylor. Danny was was well known as Tiger Dyke in Benidorm, so it was terrific catch up with him for a chat about all things Walford this time, plus get the lowdown on Keanu’s dangerously dodgy 'job' with Aidan, Mick and Vincent and why he thinks the Taylors are little like pitbulls with kind hearts…

So Danny, how’s it all been going on EastEnders?

"It’s pushed me as an actor to really nail my craft a lot more. The pace of the job means you have no time to really think about it or rehearse on set. EastEnders has taught me to up my game!"

People are starting to warm to the Taylors aren’t they?

"Originally we were worried because the family are a bit like a pitbull to look at you think; ‘Oh God, they are that sort of family’ but then you get to know them a lot more and see they’ve got kind hearts."

Keanu has been involved in the dodgy ‘job’ organised by Aidan and this happens just after Christmas, but is he out of his depth?

"We will see a different side to Keanu. He becomes vulnerable and quite scared of the dangers that are involved with this ‘job’. His motive behind doing it is the money. Bless him, he’s not the most intelligent of lads and he’s struggled to get a job."

How has it been working with other cast who aren’t the Taylors, like Steve McFadden and Danny Dyer?

"It’s been interesting but also really nice to work with some of the other guys on EastEnders and see what they bring to the scenes. It’s been fun although also it feels really lonely I need my Taylor family!"

EastEnders plan: Keanu has been caught up with Aidan (Patrick Bergin) and Mick (Danny Dyer) to pull off a mysterious dodgy 'job' (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Is Keanu and Ingrid’s relationship still on?

"I think that’s still brewing. It’s a sweet relationship but Keanu’s too busy being a dangerous man right now."

You’re going away on holiday soon aren’t you?

"I’m going to Malta, getting away for a few days. I’m not getting a tan though, because Keanu could never afford a holiday so that’s definitely out of the equation..."

* EastEnders continues on BBC1 throughout Christmas and the New Year