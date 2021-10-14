David Tennant reveals whether or not he'd return to 'Doctor Who'

David Tennant has spoken out about his future on 'Doctor Who'.

David Tennant has revealed whether or not he'd return to Doctor Who, a show he hasn't appeared on since 2010. He played the Tenth Doctor in the TV series for 4 years, before Matt Smith stepped into the role as Eleven.

However, David hasn't left the franchise for good as he continues the character's adventures through Big Finish audio dramas and is also teaming up with Jodie Whittaker's Doctor for a new video game.

But is there a chance we could see David back in the series? In an interview with Digital Spy, he hasn't ruled out the possibility.

He revealed: "It all depends. The moment you say yes to Doctor Who, even before you've done an episode, you're being asked whether you'd go back after you finish."

David also linked it back to another iconic British character James Bond, following the news that Daniel Craig would leave the role after No Time To Die.

He added: "I don't know if this happens to James Bonds. I don't know if Pierce Brosnan gets asked if he'd go back to James Bond.

"Because there's that element of fantasy, anything is ultimately possible. You should never say never to anything. I think that way madness lies."

So while his answer is pretty cryptic, there's a chance we could see him back in the future. Fans are already excited about the return of Russell T. Davies, who announced he'd be back in 2023.

At the time he said: "I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show. But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm — I’m still a viewer for now."

Meanwhile, David Tennant has been pursuing other roles and most recently won a National Television Award for his performance as Dennis Nilsen in Des.

He is also known for his roles opposite Michael Sheen in Good Omens and Staged and is set to star in ITV drama Litvinenko.