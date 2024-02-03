Days of our Lives spoilers: week of February 5-9

There's going to be a lot happening in Salem this week. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 5-9.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 5-9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 5

"Konstantin tells John a story from his past. Stephanie and Everett talk about their feelings for each other. Johnny continues to worry about marrying Chanel again. Abe and Paulina make love for the first time since his memory loss. Stefan and Ava become overwhelmed with guilt."

Tuesday, February 6

"Another drug raid is conducted by the Salem PD. Chad and Everett visit Clyde. Abe and Paulina enjoy a nice morning together. Alex and Kristen discuss their current situations with Theresa and Brady."

Wednesday, February 7

"Ava and Harris meet in secret. EJ messes with Stefan about the drug bust. John covers with Marlena about his evening with Konstantin. Stephanie opens up to Kayla about Everett. Paulina and Abe tell Chanel and Johnny that her surgery has been moved up."

Thursday, February 8

"Steve and John talk about John’s encounter with Konstantin. Harris confronts Clyde about the recent drug bust. Stephanie makes a suggestion to Everett. Sloan wants a quiet evening with Eric. Theresa and Brady compare the letters they received from Tate."

Friday, February 9

"Tripp and Wendy make an effort to clear the air with Ava. Julie tells Thomas and Charlotte a story. Alex and Theresa have a night in that leads to a talk about addiction. Xander and Sarah’s sexual tension continues to rise. Kate catches Lucas out of hiding."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 29

"Marlena senses John is troubled and asks Steve for help; Theresa and Alex play truth or dare."

Tuesday, January 30

"Leo sees Stephanie leaving Everett’s room. Steve shares his concern about Konstantin with Kayla. Johnny finds Stefan in a rotten mood. Wendy and Ava spend a little one-on-one time together. Sarah finds out her mystery patient is a panicked Paulina."

Wednesday, January 31

"Paulina and Chanel start to make wedding plans. Johnny asks Chad to be his best man. Harris and Jada celebrate another successful drug bust. Alex accuses Brady of having feelings for Theresa. Troubled by a mysterious call, Xander seeks answers from Stefan."

Thursday, February 1

"Sloan and Eric’s time for intimacy is interrupted again. Harris talks to Marlena about his feelings for Ava. Feeling stuck, Lucas takes a chance by summoning Chad and Everett for an interview. Theresa has a work crisis that Alex can’t fix, but can Brady?"

Friday, February 2

"Brady and Theresa interrupt John and Marlena’s quiet evening. Maggie brings Konstantin to dinner with Xander and Sarah. Stefan and Ava find themselves sexually frustrated. Stephanie stuns Everett when she makes an admission."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.