Days of our Lives spoilers: week of January 22-26

There's a lot happening in Salem this week. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 to January 26.

Monday, January 22

"Harris makes an unexpected visit to Clyde. Alex witnesses Theresa and Brady sharing a kiss. Maggie confronts Steve with Konstantin. Eric extends an apology to Marlena for Sloan’s behavior."

Tuesday, January 23

"Sarah and Xander settle in as roommates. Paulina panics over her cancer diagnosis. Ava seeks PR help from Stephanie. Stefan requests a favor from Chad, causing displeasure for Everett."

Wednesday, January 24

"Brady meets with Kristen and Rachel for a make-up date. Harris provides Rafe and Jada with a status report on Clyde and Lucas. Theresa packs to leave Salem as Alex tries to persuade her to stay. Eric shocks Sloan when he discloses Leo’s impending visit."

Thursday, January 25

"Johnny and Chanel offer their support and comfort to Paulina. Stephanie works with Tripp and Wendy on the scavenger hunt. Everett threatens to quit if Chad continues to protect his family. Rafe and Harris question Ava and Stefan about their involvement in Clyde’s drug ring. "

Friday, January 26

"Jada tells Stephanie and Rafe about her ex-husband. Everett prepares to make a confession. Theresa tries to dodge a meeting with Kayla. Sarah and Xander grow closer."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 15-19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 15

"The people of Salem celebrate MLK Day. Paulina awaits her biopsy results with Abe’s support. Nicole gives a very nervous Sloan some advice. Leo writes a heartfelt column about gay rights. Chanel, Johnny, Jada, and Rafe confront some difficult issues head-on."

Tuesday, January 16

"Theresa and Brady get some good news about Tate. Justin gets an apology from Alex. Harris conducts a raid at the Bistro as Ava and Stefan scramble. Eric and Sloan have John and Marlena over for dinner."

Wednesday, January 17

"Sarah completes her move into Xander’s apartment. Kayla and Steve host a family dinner with Tripp, Wendy, and Stephanie. Stephanie and Everett bond. Harris confronts Ava at the docks. Stefan messages Harris."

Thursday, January 18

"Johnny is excited as he informs Chanel that he wants to remarry her. Wendy and Tripp turn up the heat as they engage in a night of romance. Harris tells Rafe about his feelings for Ava. Brady and Alex join forces to find Theresa, who has gone missing"

Friday, January 19

"Kate blames Harris for the attack on Lucas. Brady and Alex tend to Theresa. Konstantin corners Steve. Holly is prepped to travel for treatment and Nicole, EJ, Eric, and Maggie say their goodbyes."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.