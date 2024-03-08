Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 11-15

It's another exciting week in Salem as we head into mid-March. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 11-15.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11

"Holly is shocked when Tate appears at her bedroom window. Abe and Paulina are visited by an angel. Rafe, Jada and Harris share disbelief and anger after learning Goldman was working for Clyde. John, Steve, and Ava team up again to find Tripp and Wendy."

Tuesday, March 12

"John, Steve and Ava try to save Tripp and Wendy’s lives as Rafe and Harris arrive on the scene. Ava offers to take care of Harris. Brady picks Sarah’s brain about comas. EJ and Nicole catch Tate with Holly."

Wednesday, March 13

"Paulina’s family members are overjoyed when her cardiology tests provide good news. Eli and Lani debate whether he should take a job offer in DC. Sarah offers Johnny and Chanel the Horton cabin for their honeymoon. Wendy asks Tripp about what was said when they were about to die. Steve continues to stew over his role in Clyde’s escape."

Thursday, March 14

"Harris awakens to find Ava taking care of him. John and Marlena meet Roman and Eric at the pub to discuss Jude’s upcoming christening. Maggie and Konstantin draw closer. John, Steve and Ava discuss how they feel about Clyde’s escape."

Friday, March 15

"Steve tells Marlena the story about his and John’s time in Aria. Konstantin tells John the story as well, hoping to cause him pain with the memories. With Nicole’s support, Holly pleads for EJ not to send Tate to jail. Harris confronts EJ about Stefan’s whereabouts. Brady and Theresa are harsh on Tate for getting himself arrested."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 4

"Abe and Lani gather around Paulina hoping she is going to live. Paulina tells Marlena she doesn’t want to die. Ava gets an ultimatum from Clyde. A weak Harris informs Rafe about Goldman. Everett opens up to Julie about Stephanie and also that he is Bobby."

Tuesday, March 5

"Ava informs Steve and John of Clyde’s order. Wendy and Tripp attempt to stay strong while in danger. Lucas get a visit from Kate and Roman at his new safe house. Stefan asks EJ for help."

Wednesday, March 6

"Sarah supports a discouraged Xander. Brady pleads for Nicole to let him see Holly so she can help free Tate. Everett has an intense therapy session with Marlena. Chad and Roman help out Julie at the Horton house. Chad and Stephanie discuss where things stand with Everett."

Thursday, March 7

"After catching up with Nicole, Eric surprises Holly with a visit. Theresa and Tate meet with Sloan, his new lawyer, and she has some bold ideas to help him. Leo babysits Jude for Sloan. Ava, Steve, and John make plans to save Tripp and Wendy."

Friday, March 8

"The operation to break Clyde out of prison is put into action. Wendy and Tripp, still trapped, begin to run out of air… Lani’s and Chanel’s hearts break as Paulina’s condition worsens. Abe professes his love for Paulina."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.