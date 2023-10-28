Days of our Lives spoilers: week of October 30 to November 3

It's Halloween week in Salem and big things are coming to Days of our Lives. After some big revelations last week, we're looking forward to what's coming up. Here are the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 30 to November 3.

Before we look ahead at what's coming up this week, let's take a look back at last week and everything that happened.

Leo and Dmitri are on the run from the police after breaking out of the hospital. Stefan and Gabi have a plan to take down Kristen by threatening her with videos of Rachel saying her mother gave her a black eye. Unless she signs over her DiMera shares, they will give the tape to Brady so that he can use it as evidence against her in court, giving him the upper hand to get custody of Rachel. This doesn't site well with Marlena, who tells Brady he needs to stop. Brady, though, is undeterred, hellbent on getting his daughter back. When he ends up getting double crossed by Gabi and Stefan, he's incensed.

These are but a few of the stories that will continue to play out next week.

Take a look at the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 30 to November 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 30

"Someone from Stephanie’s past makes an unexpected return. Marlena is concerned about an unsound patient. Gabi and Stefan celebrate their victory, but need more. Nicole comes upon EJ in a fit of fury."

Tuesday October 31

"It’s Halloween in Salem… Eric, Sloan and Nicole make a shocking discovery. Holly hatches a mischievous plan. Stephanie and Kayla conjure up a spell. Paulina and Abe’s movie night goes horribly wrong."

Wednesday, November 1

"Marlena uncovers a revelation about Li's past. Gabi and Stefan devise a blackmail plan. News of Nicole and EJ’s upcoming nuptials is met with mixed response. Tate confides in Eric about his interest in Holly."

Thursday, November 2

"Gabi asks Li for help. Eric admits he has feelings for Nicole. Uninvited guests crash EJ and Nicole’s wedding. Holly blurts out her feelings to Johnny."

Friday, November 3

"Nicole offers Chad relationship advice. Everett surprises Stephanie with some news. Sloan and Marlena are stunned by Eric’s impulsive decision. Wendy consoles Li."

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.