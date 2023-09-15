Days of our Lives spoilers: week of September 18 to September 22

Things have been busy in Salem, and it looks like the drama will continue on this week's Days of our Lives as the quest for answers continues and suspicions mount. Let's take a look at the week ahead with Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 18 to September 22.

Now that Victor's funeral is over, the quest for answers about what happened in Greece linger, and that's why Brady and Alex have gone in search of answers. Their plans are interrupted when Theresa shows up uninvited. They try to send her away, to no avail.

Kristen revealed a big secret to Gwen, but it sounds like the cat was already out of the bag. The battle continued for Maggie and Vivian while Stefan and Gabi celebrated a victory.

Needless to say, all of these stories will carry into this week's episodes and we're excited to see what happens next.

Take a look at what's happening on Days of our Lives for the week of September 18 to September 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 18

"Alex and Brady hunt for the truth in Greece. Stefan and Gabi are thrilled by Stefan’s prospects. Leo confronts Dimitri. Theresa bumps into a loved one."

Tuesday, September 19

"Belle panics when Shawn goes missing. Rafe questions Tripp about a shocking discovery. Ava and Harris search for Susan in London. Wendy snoops on EJ."

Wednesday, September 20

"Rafe puts Tripp in the hot seat. EJ catches Wendy trying to hack into his phone. Jada confronts Talia about her questionable behavior. Johnny and Chanel’s romance blossoms."

Thursday, September 21

"Vivian and Maggie butt heads. Chad is shocked to have a new boss. Kayla presses Stephanie about her relationship with Chad. Brady and Alex become suspicious of Theresa."

Friday, September 22

"Theresa confronts Alex and shares parental concerns with Brady. Justin and Maggie make a shocking discovery. Vivian has a proposition for Philip. Marriage is on the horizon for two couples."

Days of our Lives airs weekdays exclusively on Peacock.