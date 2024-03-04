Death In Paradise fans 'fully sobbing' after character's emotional exit, but still praise 'brilliant Sunday TV'

It was an emotional evening for Death In Paradise fans last night, as they bid farewell to one of their favourite characters on the show.

In last night's instalment (which aired Sunday, 3rd Febuary) viewers of BBC's Death In Paradise said goodbye to popular policeman Marlon Pryce (played by Tahj Miles), with scenes that were emotionally distressing for some viewers, leaving one 'sobbing'.

'Fully sobbing that Marlon has left,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote of the episode, 'Really enjoyed Death in Paradise last night - it was back to its sunnier feel after a couple of darker episodes thank goodness! But I am going to miss Marlon HUGELY - he was such a great character!!!'

While another wrote, discussing the Sunday night TV offering,'Still trying to cope with the Call the Midwife finale and straight into Death in Paradise!

'First they murder Guy Henry then tell us Marlon’s going , they bring back JP and shatter our hopes for Neville and Florence ! What brilliant Sunday TV.'

While another commented, '@TahjDMiles you have been absolutely outstanding as Marlon I will miss you so much your a talented actor good luck in the future.'

Marlon's departure was revealed in a in a previous episode when his sister Jocelyn (played bu Miai Leonie Phillip) received a letter telling her about a scholarship in Kingston, Jamacia, meaning that Marlon had to make a difficult decision.

"I want to do good by Jocelyn, but I don't want to not be a police officer," Marlon told a colleague after the news.

It's safe to say that fans are gutted about his departure, especially those who have followed Marlon's journey from a petty thief to a valued member of the Honoré police department. We'll miss you, Marlon!

Death In Paradise continues next Sunday 9th March on on BBC One. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.