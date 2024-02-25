Death In Paradise fans 'sob with relief' as fan favourite returns to the show
Death In Paradise viewers were happy to see this fan favourite return to screens in the latest episode
Death In Paradise viewers were pleased to see one of their favourite characters back on screens tonight in the latest instalment of the hit BBC show.
Fans of BBC's Death In Paradise were previously left wondering where Harry the Lizard was after the popular reptile went missing in a previous episode of the show.
Before tonight's instalment (which aired Sunday 25th February) Harry himself confirmed on social media that he'd be back on DIP imminently, writing before Sunday night's show aired, 'Hurray!!! Confirmation I am going to be back on your screens tomorrow night at last!!!!'
Hurray!!! Confirmation I am going to be back on your screens tomorrow night at last!!!! 🦎🦎🦎💚💚🎂🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#HarryTheLizard #DeathInParadise #RadioTimes https://t.co/U5z9ZTtXebFebruary 24, 2024
And Death In Paradise viewers were quick to respond with praise that their favourite character was back on screens, 'And all is right with the world again.'
While another said, 'Thank goodness. I was beginning to wonder why I’m bothering paying for a TV licence!'
And another wrote, 'About time, I miss Harry!!!!!'
While another Death In Paradise fan wrote, 'Oh! Thank goodness! *Sobs with relief!*'
In tonight's episode, Harry returned to the drama as DI Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little) asked for his opinion on his dating profile matches.
One Death In Paradise fan wrote after the episode, 'The collective sigh of relief from the community when all of us DIPites finally see that @DIPHarryLizard hasn’t been pensioned off in #DeathInParadise and it’s far more important than stolen electricity.'
While another said, 'I think we're owed a whole episode about @DIPHarryLizard now as we've waited so long. We thought he had been a victim of the high murder count there #DeathinParadise.'
And another wrote, 'Harry is alive someone dies I’ve had my 30 seconds dance I’m happy good start to episode 4.'
While the official Death In Paradise account wrote after the event, 'There he is! Okay, everyone can stop worrying about Harry now.'
There he is! 🦎 Okay, everyone can stop worrying about Harry now. #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/t2Zdqjdl7eFebruary 25, 2024
Whatever is next for Harry the Lizard, we're sure that Death In Paradise fans will be watching closely!
Death in Paradise continues next Sunday 3rd March on BBC One.
