Death in Paradise Florence actor's first role since exit revealed

Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert will be seen in the upcoming surveillance drama Concordia, the first time fans will get a chance to see her on screen since she exited the show as DI Florence Cassell.

Josephine came back as Florence halfway through Death in Paradise season 13, with the much-loved character departing into the sunshine with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) as the pair started a romance.

Now, Josephine is appearing in Concordia, an exciting new television series. Concordia is a city where AI ensures a free and fair society. The experiment has proved so popular that cities around the globe aim to replicate Concordia's success. However, as you might expect, not everything goes to plan and a desperate secret threatens to destroy Concordia. Teasing the opening episode, the makers say: "For its 20th anniversary, the AI driven town of Concordia is due to expand to Germany. This plan is threatened when Oliver Miller, an analyst in Concordia is killed...".

Florence and Neville finally became an item (Image credit: BBC)

Josephine is one of the stars, playing a character called Mathilde. Concordia has been in the pipeline for some time, but IMDB states that the series now has a release date very soon in Sweden, which means it hopefully will be available to UK and US viewers soon. We will give an update when a UK broadcaster is known. The series, which has been filmed, is shot in English.

Game of Thrones producer Frank Doelger, who's involved with the series, said: "I'm very excited to be part of a project that has such thought-provoking and increasingly pertinent subject matter. The exploration of surveillance, privacy, and data is the backdrop for this chilling thriller. Concordia merges both, technology and its abuses, and also how it shapes the hierarchy of society. It is fantastic to be working with such a talented cast and crew in bringing this story to life."

Meanwhile, it's far from certain that Joséphine Jobert won't be back in Death in Paradise season 14. While Florence has gone exploring with Neville, things might not work out which means she could well return to Saint Marie. The pair could even come back together, although quite how that would work is unclear now that Don Gilet has joined as the new lead detective.

She has worked with three of the four detectives on the show and once. Asked once about the best part of working with them, she said: "Kris Marshall was my first partner in the series so he's very special to me because he helped me a lot, he was there for me when I was struggling and a bit scared and he was so nice with me on set and so funny. His French was pretty amazing too.

"That's why Kris is special in my heart because he was the first. Ardal is a dream. I really miss him. He’s a father and really calm and quiet and always so nice, gentle and polite. Ralf is a bit different, a bit younger and they are all so funny in their own kind of way. It's nice to work with different people like this. I learn a lot."