Death in Paradise reveals Ralf Little's shock replacement... clue: he's been in it before!

Death in Paradise has revealed that former EastEnders actor Don Gilet is taking over from Ralf Little as the show's lead detective.

The news will come as a huge surprise to fans, with Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Gavin & Stacey's Mathew Horne all thought to be at the top of the shortlist for the part.

However, no one had linked Don Gilet's name to the top cop role and bosses will be thrilled they've managed to keep his name under wraps! The makers shared a snap of 57-year-old Don, below, preparing to shoot his first scenes in Guadeloupe, which doubles for Saint Marie. He's been filming alongside co-stars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson (Image credit: BBC)

He will play Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson — who arrives on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London, and isn't overly pleased with his new surroundings…

Don will first be seen in the upcoming Christmas special, before appearing in the Death in Paradise season 14, which will go out in 2025.

Don, who's also enjoyed parts in Sherwood, Shetland and Doctor Who, says: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer — whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Tim Key, Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, says: "Don is an amazing actor and we're delighted that he’s joining us as the show enters another exciting new era. We've got huge plans for the new series and beyond, and I can't wait for the audience to meet Mervin and to see what we’ve got in store…"

Death in Paradise swats will note that like Ralf Little before him, Don has actually been in the show before. He popped up in "Stab in the Dark", an episode that went out in 2015 back when Kris Marshall was on detecting duties on Saint Marie as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, adds: "We could not be happier to welcome Don to the series. Already known to BBC viewers from the likes of Sherwood, EastEnders, and Doctor Who, he’s long been one of the UK's most exciting actors. Death in Paradise is in brilliant hands — roll on Christmas!"

Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to Death in Paradise spin off Return to Paradise, which is set in Australia.

