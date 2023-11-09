Death in Paradise gets new spin-off… with a leading lady!

Death in Paradise is getting its second spin-off on BBC One after the huge success of its first, Beyond Paradise — and this time the leading character will be a woman.

And, rather than being set in either the Caribbean or the UK, Return to Paradise will be located in Australia. It's not been announced which, if any, of the characters from Death in Paradise or Beyond Paradise will feature.

Rather than having a man as the lead character, as it is in both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise, Return to Paradise will follow Mackenzie Clarke, a high-ranking officer in the London Metropolitan Police. But the Australian ex-pat, who has built a reputation for solving impossible cases, is forced to move back home to Oz.

She must settle back into life in her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, a beautiful coastal paradise, which she finds hellish! She has many loose ends in Dolphin Cove, including the man she left at the altar six years ago. Mack isn't a fan of the town and they're not a fan of hers. No one wants her to be there, but then a murder takes place and it's down to her to solve it...

Spin off Beyond Paradise has been a huge hit

It's all great news for fans, who are currently awaiting both Death in Paradise season 13 and Beyond Paradise season 2, which are due in 2024.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: "Everything we all love about Death in Paradise — the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots — now in a fabulous Australian setting. I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not so good!) folk of Dolphin Cove. What a treat we have in store!"

Alex Jones, Joint-MD of Red Planet Pictures added: "We are so proud of the global success of both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise — each selling to hundreds of territories, watched by millions, and regularly claiming the position of top rated drama in most of them. Return to Paradise is a brilliantly exciting new addition to "The Paraverse" which we are sure audiences will love just as much.

"It is a completely original drama but takes the essence of what viewers love about Death in Paradise — the fish out of water premise coupled with the most cleverly plotted murder mystery — and gives it a uniquely Aussie flavour. We are thrilled to already have the BBC on board as broadcast partners for the show in the UK, which means that us Brits will be sure to get to meet Mackenzie and the residents of Dolphin Cove!”

The six-part series, which will film in 2024, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.