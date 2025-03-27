Death in Paradise season 14 finale sees echoes of notorious Neville case

The long-awaited finale of Death in Paradise season 14 will see DI Mervin Wilson accused of murder, just like his predecessor DI Neville Parker.

Neville (Ralf Little) was infamously set up by his revengeful girlfriend Sophie (Chelsea Edge) before eventually clearing his name towards the end of series 12.

Neville was stitched up by Sophie (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Now, history seems to be repeating itself on Saint Marie as Mervin finds himself becoming a murder suspect just as he prepares to leave the island. But unlike Neville, there's no revengeful girlfriend involved.

Instead, the body of Rosa Martinez (Renegade Nell's Lily Nichol), a volunteer at the Marabar Turtle Conservancy, is found in Neville's beach shack. With Mervin being the last person in the shack, he becomes an obvious suspect, and he is strongly told by his colleagues that he can't get involved in the case until his name is cleared.

Don Gilet says: "He naturally clicks into detective mode — not realising that he can't do that because this is his house, he was the last one to leave it, and he is at this very moment a suspect!"

Darlene, Seb and Naomi look at the crime scene in the shack (Image credit: BBC)

Obviously, Mervin struggles to sit out the investigation. "Yes, he doesn't want to do it! First there was the whole thing of him trying to find his mum, then the next thing you know, he's looking for her killer, and now he's tied up with another crime," explains Don. "It's great the way they've intertwined the cases with his personal life, and there’s nothing more personal than somebody turning up dead in his house!"

The other big mystery in the finale is whether Don Warrington leaves as The Commissioner. The Commissioner ensured that Mervin managed to find his mother’s killer, seeing off the attempts made by his replacement, Sterling Fox, to block the case. Fox's future is in doubt after his mistakes over the case, but will that mean The Commissioner will be asked to stay? And even if he is asked, will The Commissioner want to carry on?

Is Selwyn saying goodbye? (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

The picture above of Selwyn and Catherine hints at The Commissioner possibly departing, but you will just have to watch the finale to find out.

The Death in Paradise finale airs on Friday, March 28 at 9.00 pm on BBC One. Also, on Friday, Beyond Paradise season 3 begins on BBC One at 8 pm.