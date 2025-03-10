Death in Paradise spoilers: New Commissioner to block Mervin mum murder investigation

Death in Paradise has teased that The Commissioner's replacement will block DI Mervin Wilson's investigation into the murder of his mother, Dorna Bray.

In the latest spoilers, it's revealed that Mervin (Don Gilet) reopens his mother's case and finds a prime suspect. However, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson has been replaced by slick Sterling Fox, who's now in charge of the Saint Marie police team along with a number of other islands.

Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) made it clear upon arrival that he's only interested in results and wants to cut costs. So the BBC teases that he "throws a spanner into the works" of Mervin's murder investigation. Thinking it's a waste of time and resources, Sterling doesn't want Mervin to spend any more time looking into what happened to his mother (played by EastEnders’ Judith Jacob).

Mervin's suspect is called Roy Palmer (Gerard Horan) and he knows he talked to his mother on the day of her death. But why? And what has he to hide? Was he somehow responsible for her death at sea?

The question is though will Mervin even get the chance to investigate? Well, cue the former Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. Don Warrington's character steps in to help Mervin. He commented in Death in Paradise season 14 episode 6 that he'd do what he could to help Mervin and it looks like he's true to his word. As for Fox, this move won't help his relationship with the team. Could this all lead to the former Commissioner getting his job back? Or is Don Warrington really leaving as The Commissioner?

As one of the show's original characters, fans are desperate for Don not to quit the show as The Commissioner. But we can offer some encouragement as there's been no official word as yet from Don about his future on the show. This suggests to us that he might not leave at the end of the season. We should get some vital clues from episode 7, which is the penultimate episode of the eight-part series.

Meanwhile, fans of the so-called Paraverse can see Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton, who also appeared in Death in Paradise, in the new Channel 5 thriller The Au Pair. Sally, who'll soon be seen in Beyond Paradise season 3, stars opposite Poirot legend David Suchet in the four-parter, which starts tonight [Monday, March 10] on Channel 5 at 9 pm.

Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7 airs on BBC One on Friday, March 14 at 9 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).