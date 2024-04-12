Death in Paradise star 'would love' to return as new detective

Death in Paradise has seen many guest stars over the years...

A former Death in Paradise star has revealed he'd love to go back to the beloved BBC crime drama, and would even "consider" taking on the lead role.

Peter Davison, who played the role of Arnold Finch in 2014, would love to return to Death in Paradise, but has admitted he doesn't know who will be stepping into Ralf Little's shoes following his departure.

The star said he would love to reprise a detective role, but joked the part will likely go to someone "a lot younger than him".

Speaking to the Mirror, Peter said: "I have no thoughts about who the new detective may be, except I suspect he'll be a lot younger than me. I would [go back]; it was lovely actually.

"I'd certainly consider it. I'm kind of fond of living my little life in southwest London. I'm not sure how I would take to be away for four, five months during hurricane season in the Caribbean."

Peter's time in the Death in Paradise universe isn't over though, as he recently starred in the spin-off Beyond Paradise, where he played the role of Richard Baxter. In this series, his character is the love interest of Martha's (Sally Bretton) mother, Anne (Barbara Flynn), but fans have their suspicions about him. Is he hiding something, or is he simply looking for love?

Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn) and Richard (Peter Davison). (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures)

Right now, we don't know who will be the new Death in Paradise lead, following Ralf Little's decision to leave the show after 4 years.

But, of course, we do have plenty of Death in Paradise theories about who might be heading up investigations on Saint Marie going forward.

Speaking ahead of his exit, Ralf told fans: "My time on Saint Marie has come to an end what an end! New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next!

"It has been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you. I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four-and-a-half years and as Neville heads off for new challenges and adventures and I head off for new challenges and adventures."

Death in Paradise is available on demand via iPlayer.