Fans react to Dennis Rodman's insane story regarding his 'broken' member on The Surreal Life

By Christina Izzo
published

Dennis Rodman is full of surprises...

Dennis Rodman on The Surreal Life reboot
(Image credit: VH1)

There have been many encounters with Dennis Rodman's, ahem, rodman on The Surreal Life reboot, which came to an end with a two-part finale on Monday, November 22. 

The basketball legend frequently took to moseying around the Mexican villa that he and seven fellow celebrity cast members called home sans any clothing, but it was in the season's final episode that he revealed surprising intel about his not-so-private parts.

The former Chicago Bulls power forward was working out with resistance bands in the villa's home gym when one of the workout bands snapped back on him, hitting him right in the eye. "Is the doctor there? I need to go to the hospital," Rodman alerts the production team. "That right there f*cked me up."

Thankfully, Rodman isn't too seriously injured, returning to tell Stormy Daniels and the rest of the houseguests that he was diagnosed with an "eye concussion." (That would, in actuality, be an eye contusion.)

"I've heard of like a contused penis. That's what they call a broken d*ck," Rodman tells cast member Tamar Braxton. "I had that three times."

"You done broke your d*ck? How'd you do that?" Tamar asks, incredulously. "Being wild!" he jokingly replied.

When fellow housemate August Alsina comes out to check on him, Dennis delved deeper into his insane member-breaking tale. 

It's not the first time that Dennis has shocked the rest of The Surreal Life house with stories of his wild past. During a previous episode, the sports star randomly revealed during a house dinner that one of his former teammates had slept with one of his three former wives, leading fans to scramble to Google to investigate who slept with Dennis Rodman's wife

"When you're in an experience like this, you gotta open up and not judge people when you first meet them. Allow people to show you who they are," Tamar says during the finale. Looks like Dennis Rodman took that literally!

Fans react to Dennis Rodman's "broken penis" story

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 