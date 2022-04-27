Derry Girls fans spot Peaky Blinders star in episode three

Derry Girls continued with another hilarious episode on April 26, and the cameos just keep coming after Liam Neeson's guest appearance in the season opener!

The third episode of Derry Girls season 3 saw Erin and her friends and family hopping on the train to the seaside town of Portrush in Northern Ireland for a fun getaway.

During the journey, the gang encountered a less-than-friendly train conductor (played by Irish sketch comic and Holding star, Michael Fry) who refused to sell them display-only Kit Kats, whilst Ma Mary and Sarah were left feeling embarrassed after they encountered a former schoolfriend (Aideen, played by Showtrial's Sinéad Keenan) whom they couldn't remember.

However, the bulk of the trouble in "Stranger on a Train" came from James mistakenly swapping bags with a mystery guy on the train. When the gang looked inside, they didn't find James' swimming trunks, but a gun, a packet of Tayto crisps, some tools, a balaclava and over a grand in cash!

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that this apparently dangerous individual was played by Irish actor, Packy Lee, who served as one of Tommy Shelby's closest allies throughout the entirety of Peaky Blinders.

Packy Lee (left) in the final season of Peaky Blinders. (Image credit: BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky)

Several fans took to Twitter to double-check whether they'd correctly identified the latest guest star.

#DerryGirls was such a hoot tonight. Anybody else spot Johnny Dogs from Peaky Blinders on the train?

#DerryGirls was such a hoot tonight 🤣 Anybody else spot Johnny Dogs from Peaky Blinders on the train? 🤔

Was that Johnny Dogs from Peaky Blinders in #DerryGirls tonight?!

Is that Johnny Dogs from Peaky Blinders on #DerryGirls?

Johnny Dogs!! #DerryGirls #peakyblinders

Johnny Dogs from #PeakyBlinders 😁 #DerryGirls

Naturally, the gang had to engineer a scheme to swap the bags again, leading to a hilarious moment where James got to strut down the carriage in Orla's boots to get his stuff back.

As it turned out, the bag was actually Aideen's and she'd just asked Packy Lee's character, Jordy, to mind it for her. Aideen had just spent ten years in prison, and she was less than thrilled to find out one of the Derry gang had eaten her bag of Tayto crisps... wait until she finds out Orla spent half the money in the bag bargaining for the display Kit Kats!

There are now just three episodes left in Derry Girls' final season, which still leaves us plenty of time for more of the 'major guest stars' that Louisa Harland had teased to show up.

Derry Girls season 3 continues next week at 9 pm on Channel 4, and is expected to come to Netflix in the US later this year.