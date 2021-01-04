Discovery Plus is now available

The Discovery+ streaming service is now available. Announced back in December 2020, the service comprises most of your favorite shows from the Discovery family of channels into a single streaming service. Along with the back catalog come a number of new exclusives shows, too, meaning you're not stuck watching the same thing over and over.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 a month if you don't mind some advertising. You can get it ad-free for $6.99 a month. And both plans come with a free seven-day trial.

You can sign up at DiscoveryPlus.com.

Discovery+ is available on all the major streaming platforms. That includes Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which are the No. 1 and No. 2 platforms in the United States. (And vice-versa in the rest of the world.) That's worth a mention because other recently launched streaming services have found themselves shut out of the top players over what almost certainly were disagreements over money.

In addition, Discovery+ is available on iOS and Android devices, on Apple TV, Android TV and Chromecast with Google TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and on Samsung smart TVs from 2017 and newer.

"As we go live with discovery+ today in the U.S., we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are," David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc., said in a press release. "Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world's greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms."

Discovery+ launches with more than 55,000 episodes across its various channels, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and the upcoming Magnolia Network with Chip and Joanna Gaines. You'll also find content from A&E, The History Channel and Lifetime, plus a smattering of national history from the BBC.

And there are quite a few new exclusives on Discovery+, too.

And starting Jan. 29, you'll be able to watch Discovery+ Channels, which bring nonstop streams of your favorite shows straight to your eyeballs.

In addition to direct subscriptions, Verizon customers on the Play More or Get More Unlimited plans can get 12 months of Discovery+ for free. Customers with the Start or Do More Unlimited plans get six months of Discovery+ for free. And new customers who sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection can get 12 months for free.

Discovery+ will hit more countries in 2021, including the Nordics, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, eventually totally more than 25 markets this year. European markets also will benefit from a partnership with Eurosport, bringing the tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours, motorsports, football (as in soccer) and winter sports.