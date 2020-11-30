Disney Plus finally cracks the Nielsen streaming Top 10 with 'The Mandalorian'
The Child is bringing in the viewers for The Mouse.
Baby Yoda fans have officially come through for Disney+. The Mandalorian makes the first series for the streamer to crack the Nielsen Ratings top 10 list for streamers. Fans have been given plenty of reasons to tune into the Star Wars series outside of the cute little puppet - though some have struggled with the amount of overall Star Wars knowledge needed to understand who some of the new characters are.
All the same, that reasonable frustration doesn't seem to be stopping folks from tuning in. Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels were both highly successful animated series' for the franchise, so it makes sense that folks have flocked to The Mandalorian now that some of their faves are making their way into live-action storytelling.
The full list for the current Nielsen Top 10 is as follows:
- The Queen's Gambit (Netflix) 1,850 minutes (millions) streamed
- The Office (Netflix) 1,046 minutes (millions) streamed
- The Mandalorian (Disney+) 1,032 minutes (millions) streamed
- Schitt's Creek (Netflix) 963 minutes (millions) streamed
- Holidate (Netflix) 654 minutes (millions) streamed
- Grey's Anatomy (Netflix) 624 minutes (millions) streamed
- Criminal Minds (Netflix) 620 minutes (millions) streamed
- NCIS (Netflix) 552 minutes (millions) streamed
- The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix) 535 minutes (millions) streamed
- The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) 530 minutes (millions) streamed
As a note, Nielsen does not factor in all streaming services into their numbers. (Though it's unlikely the smaller services would crack their top 10 to begin with.) Streamers that are factored into the top 10 are: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.