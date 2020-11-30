Disney Plus finally cracks the Nielsen streaming Top 10 with 'The Mandalorian'

Baby Yoda fans have officially come through for Disney+. The Mandalorian makes the first series for the streamer to crack the Nielsen Ratings top 10 list for streamers. Fans have been given plenty of reasons to tune into the Star Wars series outside of the cute little puppet - though some have struggled with the amount of overall Star Wars knowledge needed to understand who some of the new characters are.

All the same, that reasonable frustration doesn't seem to be stopping folks from tuning in. Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels were both highly successful animated series' for the franchise, so it makes sense that folks have flocked to The Mandalorian now that some of their faves are making their way into live-action storytelling.

The full list for the current Nielsen Top 10 is as follows:

As a note, Nielsen does not factor in all streaming services into their numbers. (Though it's unlikely the smaller services would crack their top 10 to begin with.) Streamers that are factored into the top 10 are: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+.