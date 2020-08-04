Disney Plus, Hulu with Live TV and ESPN+ are all up in Disney's third quarter
Things will slow down eventually, but not yet.
The Walt Disney Co. announced its Q3 earnings today, and with it an increase across the board among its major streaming services.
Disney+, which launched back in November 2019, now has 60.5 million paid subscribers as of Aug. 3 — up from the 57.5 million paid subscribers the company announced in its earnings report. (Disney CEO Bob Chapek dropped the new number during the earnings call.) That's up 3 million from the end of March, but a marked slowdown from the first six months or so, which saw Disney+ skyrocket from 28.6 million as of Feb. 3, and 54.5 million as of May 4.
Hulu and Hulu with Live TV are up as well. Overall, Hulu now has a total of 33.5 million subscribers. Of that, 3.4 million subscribe to Hulu with Live TV — meaning that it remains the biggest live streaming TV service in the United States. (Sling TV has 2.3 million, and YouTube TV has said it has more than 2 million.)
ESPN+ also saw gains on the quarter. It's now at 8.5 million subscribers, up from 7.9 million as of March 28. That's perhaps a little surprising given that sports have been virtually shutdown for most of the period we're talking about. But on the other hand, Disney has been strongly pushing the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle over the spring and summer.
