Disney Plus, Hulu with Live TV and ESPN+ are all up in Disney's third quarter

The Walt Disney Co. announced its Q3 earnings today, and with it an increase across the board among its major streaming services.

Disney+, which launched back in November 2019, now has 60.5 million paid subscribers as of Aug. 3 — up from the 57.5 million paid subscribers the company announced in its earnings report. (Disney CEO Bob Chapek dropped the new number during the earnings call.) That's up 3 million from the end of March, but a marked slowdown from the first six months or so, which saw Disney+ skyrocket from 28.6 million as of Feb. 3, and 54.5 million as of May 4.

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV are up as well. Overall, Hulu now has a total of 33.5 million subscribers. Of that, 3.4 million subscribe to Hulu with Live TV — meaning that it remains the biggest live streaming TV service in the United States. (Sling TV has 2.3 million, and YouTube TV has said it has more than 2 million.)

ESPN+ also saw gains on the quarter. It's now at 8.5 million subscribers, up from 7.9 million as of March 28. That's perhaps a little surprising given that sports have been virtually shutdown for most of the period we're talking about. But on the other hand, Disney has been strongly pushing the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle over the spring and summer.