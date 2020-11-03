Disney Plus presales go live in Latin America with a chance to save

Disney+ has had one heck of a first year. But it's still just getting started. Presales are now live for subscriptions in 10 Latin American countries, with launch still scheduled for Nov. 17.

During the presale period, you'll be able to sign up for an annual subscription and save a little money in the process. The only catch is that you'll be locking yourself in for 12 months, but that's less of a risk because Disney+ is a pretty known entity at this point. You'll also forego a free seven-day trial period as well.

The streaming service is set to launch in those 10 additional countries on Nov. 17. Here's the breakdown of countries on tap for the new launch, along with their local pricing:

Country Presale price Monthly/Annual Argentina ARS$ 3.250 ARS$ 385/3.850 Brazil BRL$ 237,90 BRL$ 27,90/279,90 Chile CLP$ 54.900 CLP$ 6.500/64.900 Colombia COP$ 203.900 COP$ 23.900/239.900 Costa Rica USD$ 50,90 USD$ 5,99/59,99 Mexico MXN$ 1.359 MXN$ 159/1.599 Panama USD $50,90 USD$ 5,99/59,99 Peru PEN$ 220,90 PEN$ 25,90/259,90 Uruguay USD$ 50,90 USD$ 7.49/74.99

Disney+, which is currently sporting more than 60.5 million subscribers in the United States, Europe and Asia, is home to all things Disney, of course. But it's also where you'll find the entire Marvel Studios catalog, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

Disney+ is available on most every major hardware platform, with shows and films presented in 4K resolution Dolby Vision HDR. (You'll need hardware that supports all that, of course.)

Disney+ runs $6.99 a month in the United States, or $69.99 a year. But if you're really serious, you'll want to check out the Disney+ bundle that also gets you Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month.