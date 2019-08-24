Disney+ will allow for 4 simultaneous streams of 4K resolution

Any fears that Disney+ was going to nickel and dime us to death are very quickly being alleviated. We already know that we'll be able to watch pretty much everything offline — with the only real limitation the amount of storage you have on your phone or tablet.

Disney+ is the clear winner in terms of value at this point, even though we're comparing apples to oranges.

And now, thanks to an interview with CNET , we now know a thing or three about other technical details regarding the upcoming Disney+ service, which will launch on Dec. 12 in the United States.

You'll be able to stream up to four instances of Disney+ at a single time — all in 4K resolution, and all under that one price of $6.99 a month standalone, or $12.99 a month if you bundle things with Hulu and ESPN+.

That takes a pretty big swipe at Netflix. First is that Netflix charges $15.99 a month if you want to watch anything in UHD resolution at all. (The regular "high-definition" plan comes in at $12.99 a month.) So you're basically talking half the cost. Same goes for the number of simultaneous streams. Both services offer up four at once, but the price differences remain.

The question, as always, is how stable the Disney+ price will be. How long will it remain at $6.99 a month (or $12.99 for the bundle)? Will it go up after a year? Or does Disney have the runway to keep the status quo for as long as it wants?

This isn't a binary proposition, either. Plenty of folks will subscribe to Disney+ and Netflix. And plenty of other services. So long as they offer different quality content, that'll make sense.

Even if it eventually starts to get a little expensive.

One last thing from CNET's interview — Disney+ says it'll drop new shows weekly, instead of dumping them all at once for binging. Right call? Wrong call? It all depends on how much free time you have, I suppose.