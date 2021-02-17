Disney's 'Cruella' now has an official trailer

The Cruella trailer has finally arrived. As promised with the new Cruella poster, Disney released the upcoming movie's official trailer and debut date. The newest villain-centric movie, which has been in the works for at least two years now, is finally making its way to audiences after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Cruella is set for a May 28, 2021 release, but there is no word yet if it will be available on Disney+, and if it is, rather it will be at no extra cost to subscribers. You can watch the trailer below:

Cruella is next up for Disney villains to receive their flowers and a story of their own to go with them. Emma Stone stars as Estella, a young grifter who is set on making a name for herself in the fashion industry. Her story takes place in London during the late Seventies. The movie will follow her rise to becoming one of the most nefarious and fashionable villains in the entire Disney canon. So how does Cruella end up wanting to mass murder a bunch of sweet innocent puppies? Well, the official synopsis included some insight into that:

“her flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute… But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Cruella has not one but two Emmas in starring roles. Emma Thompson will play the Baroness von Hellman. The rest of the movie’s cast includes Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou. Craig Gillespie directed the newest addition to the Disney canon.