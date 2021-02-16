Emma Stone drops a new Cruella De Vil image with an announcement of an official 'Cruella' trailer

Disney live-action remakes have been mostly successful, especially those that have faithfully reproduced the original animated movies. Before the likes of Mulan, Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, there was Maleficent, a re-told story through the Sleeping Beauty villain's lens. Maleficent performed well in the box office, earning $241.4 million in the USA and Canada and $517.1 million in other countries for a worldwide total of $758.5 million against a $180 million budget. So, there is success to be had in retelling a classic Disney animated film too.

Disney’s next live-action remake will follow in the footsteps of Maleficent. The long-awaited prequel story about 101 Dalmatians iconic villain Cruella de Vil is next up. The movie stars Emma Stone as the titular character Cruella. A brand new poster dropped today with an announcement of a teaser trailer to come tomorrow. The poster is in black and right, except for the bright red title. It’s a classic dramatic look for a villain who is as fashionable and cutthroat as they come. Not to forget the fact that she wanted to make a coat out of dalmatian puppy fur.

(Image credit: Disney)

Cruella is not the first time the 101 Dalmation animated films have had a live-action adaption. In 1996, the 1961 animated 101 Dalmations movie was adapted into a live-action version, starring Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Joan Plowright, Hugh Laurie, Mark Williams, and Glen Close as Cruella de Vil. It grossed $320.6 million in theaters against a $75 million budget. Close was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

The poster is just a small taste of what’s to come in the first trailer for the Cruella live-action movie. All reports are that the film is set to be a prequel, or more so a sort of "origin story" for the Disney villain.