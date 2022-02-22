'Doctors' to move to new primetime BBC slot as final episodes of 'Holby' air

Good news for 'Doctors' fans as the soap gets a new primetime slot.

Daytime soap Doctors has been given an exciting new evening slot as part of a BBC schedule shake-up.

From Monday, March. 7 the medical drama, which already airs Monday to Thursday at 1.45 pm on BBC1, will now be repeated in the evenings over on BBC2 at 7 pm.

The schedule shake-up will see the soap head to its new home on BBC2 just as medical drama Holby City airs its last episode in March after being axed by the BBC after 23 years on our screens.

The announcement about the new evening episodes of Doctors comes as the BBC also confirmed that EastEnders would be moving to a new permanent slot in the evening schedule.

For the first time in the soap's 37 year history, EastEnders will air on consecutive nights from Monday to Thursday at 7.30 pm, marking the first time in years that the soap will no longer air on a Friday night. This move is also the first time that EastEnders will air on Wednesdays.

'Doctors' fans will be able to catch up on the drama with Jimmi Clay and Al Haskey in the evenings from March. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of the changes, continuing drama chief Kate Oates said: "We're delighted that, from 7th March, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders on BBC One, and Doctors on BBC2.

"Both shows have a loyal following; and this new simplified schedule means it's even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on iPlayer.

"A 7 pm time slot gives a whole new audience chance to enjoy the drama in Letherbridge, while EastEnders' new 7.30 pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray Atkins is finally exposed…"

'EastEnders' fans will also see a change in BBC soap schedules. (Image credit: BBC)

The change to the BBC schedules means that EastEnders will be going head to head with Emmerdale in the schedules, with both soaps airing in the 7.30 pm slot.

The announcement from the BBC comes after ITV recently made its own announcement about soap schedule changes as the channel plans to air more news in the evening.

From March, Coronation Street will air as three hour-long episodes airing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 pm, while Emmerdale will continue airing half-hour episodes at the slightly later time of 7.30 pm, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays.

There have been a lot of changes for soap fans in recent weeks, with Channel 5 devastating fans by announcing it will be dropping Neighbours from its daytime schedule this summer.

Doctors airs Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC1.