Eagle-eyed Playing Nice fans spot THIS inconsistency in the latest episode

ITV's Playing Nice has viewers gripped with its dramatic storyline involving two babies that were swapped at birth.

Playing Nice, based on the book of the same name by JP Delaney, stars Happy Valley's James Norton, Niamh Algar, James McArdle and Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay.

In the latest episode of the ITV drama, which aired Sunday, 12th January 2024, we saw James Norton's character Pete travel to Scotland in search of answers regarding the motives of fellow father Miles, who is trying to gain custody of Pete's son with menacing tactics.

But eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the set wasn't actually Scotland and a nearby spot in Cornwall instead.

'Watching playing nice on itv. Love the bit where he flies up to Scotland but is actually in a cafe on Bodmin moor,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Bodmin Moor is a granite moorland in north-eastern Cornwall, not far from where the ITV series was filmed.

Viewers have had a positive response to Playing Nice so far, taking to social media to praise the gripping drama.

'Really enjoyed Playing Nice on itv. The Scottish chap Miles is an absolute wrongun,' wrote one on the social media platform X.

While another wrote, having a strong reaction to the villain of the show, Miles, 'Watching Playing Nice on ITV and never wanted to knock someone out more in my whole life.'

And another said, 'I’m watching Playing Nice on ITV. I’m on episode 2 and I’m getting so wound up with Theo’s birth father. I’m against violence generally but by heck I’d love to punch him.'

While the third episode aired on ITV last night, viewers can watch the entire drama series on ITV X, and those who have already watched the finale are impressed.

One wrote, 'Just finished the ITV drama Playing Nice.. wow gripping till the end. Brilliant series.'

While another said, 'I have finished watching Playing Nice, it was beautifully shot particularly the location scenes. The female principal leads were great, Jessica Brown Findlay said more with a single glance than pages of dialogue. Niamh Algar was very convincing too.'

The final episode of Playing Nice will air on Monday 13th January on ITV.