'EastEnders' actress Priya Davdra confirms she's left the soap as Iqra Ahmed

EastEnders actress Priya Davdra has announced that she's said goodbye to the BBC soap after three years playing Iqra Ahmed.

Her exit came as Iqra recently accepted a new job working in a hotel and spoke to her colleague and friend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) about how she'd been asked to start her new role earlier than expected.

Bobby encouraged Iqra to do it by telling her to follow her dreams, and we last saw her getting ready for a fresh start in her new role outside of the square, even though she was emotional at the thought of leaving it all behind.

Priya has played Iqra (seen here with Bobby Beale) since 2019. (Image credit: BBC)

Although the news has not been officially confirmed, actress Priya Davdra has told fans via social media that she has left EastEnders and is looking to take on new projects.

Taking to Instagram, Priya wrote: "And that’s a wrap on 3 years with @bbceastenders ❤️… It’s been an absolute pleasure!!! Bye bye Iq’s 🙋🏽‍♀️will miss ya! ✨✨✨"

It's clear the star be missed as Priya has since received many messages wishing her well, with some fans saying they wished she'd had more storylines during her time on the BBC soap.

Priya first joined EastEnders in 2019, where it was revealed Iqra had fled an arranged marriage and run away with her sister Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar). During her time on the square, Iqra had a relationship with Ash Kaur (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), something she had to keep secret due to fears she'd be rejected.

Iqra has been in a relationship with Mila since last year. (Image credit: BBC)

Iqra also set up a sandwich business to rival the business of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), and was involved in a shocking Islamophobic attack after leaving a mosque with Habiba and Bobby.

Last year also saw Iqra play a central role in a hard-hitting FGM-based storyline when the character supported her girlfriend Mila Marwa and her little sister Kioni Marwa through a devastating time.

Most recently before exiting for her new job, Iqra was among those shaken up by the events of New Year's Eve 2021 where Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) had planned to set off a bomb amongst a crowd celebrating the New Year. Thankfully it didn't go ahead, but the community was still reeling from what could have happened.

