EastEnders fan shares June Brown's incredible gesture after sending her a camera

EastEnders legend June Brown passed away aged 95 this week, with fans and coworkers paying tribute to the soap legend who will forever be remembered for her role as Dot Cotton.

Starring in staggering 2884 episodes of EastEnders, June's Dot Cotton was involved in some of the soap's biggest storylines including Nasty Nick's (John Altman) murder plot, when he planned to poison her so he could steal her big bingo winnings to use on drugs.

Among some of these lovely tributes was a soap fan named Shaun, who took to Twitter to share a very special memory of June Brown after he was left disappointed that he couldn't go on a tour of the EastEnders set.

He wrote: "As a kid, gutted that EastEnders didn't do set tours, I sent #JuneBrown a disposable camera & asked if she could snap some set pics for me instead - the kindnesses of her heart she took time out to snap these for me. What a legend"

In the pics, June poses as her iconic Dot Cotton character in a variety of iconic Walford locations such as the Queen Vic, Dot's house and Kathy's cafe, all of which have been home to countless EastEnders scenes over the years.

As well as sending the photos as requested, June also sent a signed photograph too, which read: "hope the photos are ok, they were quite difficult to get, love Dot", which Shaun described as being "so very kind".

Following June's death, an EastEnders spokesperson said: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.

"We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June's family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June's memory.

"Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten."